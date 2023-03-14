Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,277 in the last 365 days.

Astrix Becomes Veeva Preferred Services Partner for Veeva Development Cloud

Astrix

Veeva Partner Program

RED BANK, NJ, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrix, a market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community, today announced it is a Veeva Preferred Services Partner. The company received Veeva Preferred certification status for business process and strategy services for Veeva Development Cloud solutions.

Astrix’s core clinical and regulatory strategic consulting and application delivery services, paired with a Veeva Preferred certification, create a full array of services for Veeva Development Cloud strategy and optimization programs.

“Astrix services for Veeva’s cloud software present an opportunity for the life sciences market,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. “By leveraging our years of expertise and domain knowledge, clients can supercharge their clinical and regulatory operations for faster, more efficient processes.”

Through world-class people, processes, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific, and medical outcomes. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix remains the trusted partner of the life science community for end-to-end strategy, technology implementation, optimization, and staffing needs.

To learn more about Astrix and their Veeva Development Cloud service offerings, contact Jamie O’Keefe directly at jokeefe@astrixinc.com.

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community.  Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

Robert Patterson
Astrix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Astrix Becomes Veeva Preferred Services Partner for Veeva Development Cloud

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more