Astrix Becomes Veeva Preferred Services Partner for Veeva Development Cloud
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrix, a market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community, today announced it is a Veeva Preferred Services Partner. The company received Veeva Preferred certification status for business process and strategy services for Veeva Development Cloud solutions.
Astrix’s core clinical and regulatory strategic consulting and application delivery services, paired with a Veeva Preferred certification, create a full array of services for Veeva Development Cloud strategy and optimization programs.
“Astrix services for Veeva’s cloud software present an opportunity for the life sciences market,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. “By leveraging our years of expertise and domain knowledge, clients can supercharge their clinical and regulatory operations for faster, more efficient processes.”
Through world-class people, processes, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific, and medical outcomes. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix remains the trusted partner of the life science community for end-to-end strategy, technology implementation, optimization, and staffing needs.
To learn more about Astrix and their Veeva Development Cloud service offerings, contact Jamie O’Keefe directly at jokeefe@astrixinc.com.
About Astrix
Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.
Robert Patterson
Astrix’s core clinical and regulatory strategic consulting and application delivery services, paired with a Veeva Preferred certification, create a full array of services for Veeva Development Cloud strategy and optimization programs.
“Astrix services for Veeva’s cloud software present an opportunity for the life sciences market,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. “By leveraging our years of expertise and domain knowledge, clients can supercharge their clinical and regulatory operations for faster, more efficient processes.”
Through world-class people, processes, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business, scientific, and medical outcomes. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix remains the trusted partner of the life science community for end-to-end strategy, technology implementation, optimization, and staffing needs.
To learn more about Astrix and their Veeva Development Cloud service offerings, contact Jamie O’Keefe directly at jokeefe@astrixinc.com.
About Astrix
Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.
Robert Patterson
Astrix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube