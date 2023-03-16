Plan on busier commute before Taylor Swift takes stage Friday night

PHOENIX – Drivers know “all too well” it’s easy to get “bad blood” in heavy traffic. A busy afternoon is expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale (“Swift City”) Friday afternoon, March 17, prior to the Taylor Swift concert.

A mix of concert and regular commuting traffic traveling toward the West Valley, will result in busier than normal conditions on area freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Heavy traffic can also be expected for the second Swift concert that begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Fans traveling to the concert from the Chandler/southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Drivers should allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. Parking lots at State Farm Stadium open at noon, doors/gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Glendale will be closing the following Loop 101 on-ramps from approximately 5 to 7 p.m. to assist with traffic flow: Northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way and the southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue.

Fans also should practice patience after the concert and be prepared for heavier freeway traffic along sections of Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley once fans have left the stadium. Glendale will close the north- and southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way from approximately 9 to 11:59 p.m. The north- and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will also be closed during this time as part of the city’s post-game traffic plan.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.