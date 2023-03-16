Fairfax-area Student Wins Prestigious Scholarship for MATHCOUNTS Alumni

Lauren Delwiche, 2023 MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship Winner Lauren in middle school standing with her MATHCOUNTS team

13 students from 11 states were recognized as finalists.

In the three years that I competed in MATHCOUNTS, I grew from a good student who could score well on a classroom test to a critical thinker who could reason out creative solutions to novel situations.” — Lauren Delwiche, MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship winner

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS Foundation today announced the winner of the 2023 MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship. Created in 2014, the scholarship recognizes outstanding alumni whose experiences in a MATHCOUNTS program were influential.

This year’s winner, Lauren Delwiche, of Fairfax Station, Va. is a freshman studying electrical engineering at Yale University. After participating in MATHCOUNTS at Lake Braddock Secondary School, Delwiche coached her own math competition team throughout high school. Now in New Haven, Conn., she continues to serve as a MATHCOUNTS coach at an underserved school near her college campus. Delwiche has managed a computing lab, presented research at the Internet Engineering Task Force and worked as a cybersecurity intern. She was also a NCWIT Aspirations in Computing award recipient and a CyperPatriot National Finalist. Also an athlete, Delwiche coaches field hockey and plays rugby.

"In the three years that I competed in MATHCOUNTS, I grew from a good student who could score well on a classroom test to a critical thinker who could reason out creative solutions to novel situations,” said Delwiche. “Competing on a math team taught me how to do my own research and learn complex concepts on my own, just because I was curious."

The MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship is open to high school seniors and college students who participated in a MATHCOUNTS program when they were in middle school. Delwiche was selected from a pool of 120 applicants following multiple rounds of review by a panel of MATHCOUNTS volunteers and national staff. 13 finalists also were recognized:

• Finnley Goss of Missoula, Mont.

• Raymond Jiang of Tulsa, Okla.

• Leaf Kullgren of New Market, Md.

• Alan Lee of Palo Alto, Calif.

• Arushi Mantri of Portland, Ore.

• Daniel Martinez of Tobyhanna, Pa.

• Justin Pan of Madison, Ala.

• Anshul Rastogi of Concord, N.H.

• Ashlee Steele of Flatwoods, Ky.

• Anna Teoh of Tulsa, Okla.

• Varun Vasireddy of Saint Peters, Mo.

• Evan Wu of Potomac, Md.

• Eric Yu of Newton, Mass.

“We are thrilled Lauren found her MATHCOUNTS experience so meaningful that she has chosen to pay it forward in such a significant way,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “We’re grateful to our sponsors for helping support our alumni and the programs that have a lifelong influence on them.”

The MATHCOUNTS Foundation is sponsored by Raytheon Technologies, U.S. Department of Defense STEM, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Foundation, the National Society of Professional Engineers, 3Mgives, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Art of Problem Solving. See the full list of sponsors at www.mathcounts.org/sponsors.

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. Celebrating its 40th year in 2022-23, MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.