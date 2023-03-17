Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates names Austin President of new Caribbean Alliance
Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates announces the appointment of Danielle Austin as President of their new Caribbean alliance.ST. THOMAS , VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates is pleased to announce the appointment of Danielle Austin as President of their new Caribbean alliance. Austin offers over 18 years of corporate experience at Christie's International Real Estate most recently as Senior Vice President of the Southeast US, Caribbean and Latin America. She is poised to drive growth and expand the company's presence throughout the Caribbean with her progressive experience, demonstrated history of revenue growth and the successful execution of strategic initiatives.
Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates is a venture formed following a Master Licensing Agreement with Christie's International Real Estate. Christie’s International Real Estate, the real estate arm of Christie's fine art auction house, has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. The new Caribbean alliance will provide a central source for listings, market data, marketing, and inter-island cooperation among luxury brokerage firms and their clients in the region.
Ms. Austin brings to her new role a successful track record in the luxury real estate market, having spent the past several years working with high-end clients and overseeing significant transactions. Her extensive market knowledge of the Caribbean and her commitment to providing unparalleled service to her clients make her the ideal leader for this critical role.
"We are delighted to welcome Danielle to the Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean team in this new capacity," said Nick Van Assche, Partner at Christie's International Real Estate US Virgin Islands. "Her experience, expertise, and passion for the industry make her the perfect fit to lead our Caribbean Affiliates."
Danielle Austin said, "I am thrilled to join Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates and continue my work in the luxury real estate industry. I am committed to leveraging my experience and knowledge of the Caribbean markets to provide the highest level of service to our clients and help grow the company in this important and dynamic region."
The Caribbean Affiliates’ network within a network is both innovative and visionary, according to Austin. “I commend the corporate team at Christie's International Real Estate on believing in this vision and facilitating the fruition of this deal. Until now, there was no central repository for the Caribbean. This new regional network is truly exciting and couldn’t have happened without support at the corporate level.”
The company's recent addition of Oceano Christie's International Real Estate in St. Martin further expands the reach of the Caribbean Affiliates and strengthens its commitment to serving the luxury real estate market in the Caribbean. They are actively working on growing the network throughout the Caribbean to include Barbados, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and beyond.
For more information on Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates, please visit https://caribbeanrealestate.com/.
Press Contact: [Sarah Humphrey, VP of SL Technology & Consulting, info@cirecaribbean.com]
Sarah Humphrey
Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram