Upstate Trout Season to Open in New Castle County Streams With Youth-Only Day Set for April 1

Delaware’s trout streams in New Castle County will be stocked with both rainbow and brown trout (as above) by DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife over the next two weeks for the April 1 Youth-Only Opening Day of trout fishing season to be followed by the traditional trout opener the next day. /DNREC graphic: Duane Raver

Designated Trout Streams to be Closed to All Fishing From March 18 Until Youth-Only Opening Day Saturday, April 1

Delaware’s 2023 upstate stream trout season will open for youth anglers under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers a half-hour before sunrise the next day, Sunday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset and from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset thereafter, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run and Mill Creek all will be stocked prior to the season with thousands of rainbow and brown trout, including some trophy-sized fish weighing two pounds or more as an added attraction for anglers. Trout stocking is planned to continue weekly at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other upstate streams during April.

A new fly fishing-only section of trout stream has been established on Red Clay Creek from Yorklyn Road approximately 0.4 miles downstream to the Auburn Valley State Park boundary. In addition, a digital map of Delaware’s trout streams is now available.

To improve the atmosphere around Delaware’s trout fishing season openers, stocked trout streams are closed to all fishing from Saturday, March 18 through Friday, March 31 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout, and to allow the fish time to adjust to their new waters.

Trout anglers planning to fish the upstate trout streams should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required for those age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware young angler trout stamp is required for youth ages 12 through 15.

A trout stamp is required to fish for trout until June 30, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except inside the designated fly-fishing-only sections of Red Clay and White Clay Creeks, where the daily possession limit is four trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/licensing. For more information on trout fishing in Delaware, visit de.gov/trout.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, including in-season trout stocking dates, see the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide.

