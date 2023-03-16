New opinions: March 16

Wrigley v. Romanick, et al. 2023 ND 50

Docket No.: 20220260

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: WRIT OF SUPERVISION (Civil)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: There is a fundamental right for a woman to obtain an abortion in instances where it is necessary to preserve her life or health. Access Independent Health Services, Inc., d/b/a Red River Women’s Clinic has a substantial likelihood of succeeding in establishing N.D.C.C. § 12.1-31-12 is not narrowly tailored to the State’s compelling interests. A granting of a preliminary injunction will not be overturned unless the district court abused its discretion.

Interest of C.V. 2023 ND 49

Docket No.: 20230040

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An appeal from a juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4)

Brockmeyer v. Brockmeyer, et al. 2023 ND 48

Docket No.: 20220192

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Issues not necessary to the determination of an appeal will not be addressed. The district court may rely on pre-divorce conduct when determining a custody matter when it was unaware of the conduct prior to the time of the hearing. Issues not argued to the district court will not be considered for the first time on appeal.

A district court’s order denying a motion to modify primary residential responsibility is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

State v. Watts 2023 ND 47

Docket No.: 20220206

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFF. (MISDEMEANOR)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Evidence not stricken from the record, or for which the jury was not instructed to disregard, remains available for the jury’s consideration. Sufficient evidence for a conviction exists if based on the evidence a jury could draw a reasonable inference of guilt. An objection must be made to preserve each alleged issue for appeal. Without an objection, the alleged issue is reviewed for obvious error. An individual who has pleaded guilty or been found guilty of indecent exposure is required to register as a sexual offender. The district court may deviate from this requirement, if specified conditions exist.

State v. Hanson 2023 ND 46

Docket No.: 20220215

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Comments from the State focusing on inconsistencies in a defendant’s case do not amount to prosecutorial misconduct. Substantial evidence existed to support the conviction and is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

Crichlow v. Andrews 2023 ND 45

Docket No.: 20220204

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A district court must consider all of the parties’ assets and debts, including separate property, to ensure an equitable distribution of the marital estate. A district court does not have discretion to include in the marital estate property acquired after the valuation date.

State v. Isaak 2023 ND 44

Docket No.: 20220031

Filing Date: 3/16/2023

Case Type: HOMICIDE

Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: An abatement ab initio of a criminal prosecution means a dismissal of all proceedings in the prosecution from its inception.

Abatement ab initio in criminal proceedings is inconsistent with N.D. Const. art. I, § 25.

Appeals will be dismissed as moot when no actual controversy is left to be decided unless a decision would have collateral consequences.