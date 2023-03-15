Denis Manturov and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri chair the 11th meeting of the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation

RUSSIA, March 15 - Denis Manturov and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri at a meeting of the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri chaired the 11th meeting of the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding sectoral interaction.

“The dynamics of bilateral trade reflect the intensive Russia-UAE interaction. Over the past five years, mutual trade haы increased almost six-fold and exceeded $9 billion in late 2022. Today, the UAE ranks as Russia’s largest foreign trade partner among Arab world countries. Russian deliveries comprise various commodity groups, including oil, petroleum derivatives, diamonds, gold, ferrous metal items and machine-building products. We also export foodstuffs that are highly popular on the UAE market, including wheat, barley, leguminous crops and poultry,” Denis Manturov noted.

“Our two countries are determined to continue expanding their relations. At our meeting today, we drafted new joint programmes of cooperation between our countries that meet long-term UAE economic development plans. Some of them aim to develop large, medium-sized and small companies in both countries, to expand cooperation in tourism, the green economy, production development and investment in the energy sector,” Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said.

The sides agreed to boost joint efforts to support sustainable trade growth, expand its structure and attain well-balanced commodity flows.

Following the meeting, Denis Manturov and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri signed the final protocol of the 11th meeting of the Russia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation. In addition, the Federal Air Transport Agency and the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority signed a working agreement on the airworthiness of the Mil Mi-171A2 helicopter.