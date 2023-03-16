Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases to fuel the demand for syndromic testing, says RationalStat
The global syndromic testing market is expected to garner significant market revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the Global Syndromic Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028 assesses the regional market based on product/services, panel type, disease, end use, and region. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size with a comprehensive market trend analysis.
The market share analysis, testing equipment market, competition analysis, strategic imperatives, future plans and strategies, key end users, potential growth areas, and segmental analysis in the global syndromic testing market study.
Market Overview and Dynamics of Syndromic Testing Market
The global syndromic testing market is expected to garner significant market revenue in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. The syndromic testing market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests. These tests are used for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases, including respiratory infections, sexually transmitted infections, and gastrointestinal infections.
• The market is driven by several key drivers such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising demand for rapid diagnostics tests, and technological advancements in molecular diagnostics.
o Moreover, increasing government incentives and funding for research coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are also expected to drive the demand for the syndromic testing market across the globe.
• Europe is also one of the prominent regions for syndromic testing with significant growth potential due to the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies and the rising incidence of infectious diseases.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a strong growth rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases.
Role of Syndromic Testing in Pandemic Prevention and Surveillance
Syndromic testing is useful in building a robust global pandemic surveillance system as it avoids the confusion that may arise from similar symptoms caused by different infections. Syndromic testing reduces cost, and resource strain on healthcare facilities and providers and testing labs.
Syndromic Testing Market Segment Analysis: Market Share and Growth Analysis
• On the basis of product/services, the reagents & consumables segment is anticipated to gain significant growth over the forecast period. They are used to detect and measure specific analytes, such as proteins, nucleic acids, and antigens, in patient samples. Reagents are used to prepare and process the patient samples for testing.
• Based on panels, Respiratory panels are expected to be one of the dominating segments in the global syndromic testing market due to the high incidence of respiratory infections worldwide, particularly during the flu season.
• On the basis of region, North America is dominating the global market due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure in the region.
Competition Analysis: Global Syndromic Testing Market
The global syndromic testing market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various players in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global syndromic testing market include bioMérieux, BioFire Diagnostics, Luminex Corporation, Alere Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Quidel Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
Companies are focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market. They are also investing considerably in research and development to develop new products and expand their product portfolios. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are a common strategy for companies to expand their market presence and increase their customer base.
Some of the recent developments in the global market include:
• In January 2023, Takara Bio partnered with BioExcel Diagnostics to develop and validate a new high-throughput and comprehensive method for detecting syndromic-based infectious diseases. This would enable both companies to leverage the competitive advantage of each other and further strengthen their revenue stream.
• In May 2022, Netherlands-based Qiagen NV announced the launch of QIAstat-Dx Rise – a high-capacity version of the QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic system. This has enabled the company to expand its syndromic testing portfolio.
RationalStat has segmented the global syndromic testing market on the basis of product/services, panel type, disease, end use, and region.
• By Product / Services
o Reagents & Consumables
o Instruments, Software & Accessories
o Services
• By Panels Type
o Respiratory Panel
o GI-Enteric Panel
o Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel
o Blood-Sepsis Panel
o Others (Meningitis Panel, etc.)
• By Disease
o Respiratory Infection
o Gastroenteritis
o Sexually Transmitted Infections
o Sepsis
o Others (Meningitis, etc.)
• By End User
o Hospitals
o Diagnostic labs
o Others (ASCs etc.)
• By Region
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• What will be the market value of the Global Syndromic Testing Market by 2028?
• What are the key trends in the Global Syndromic Testing Market?
• Which is the leading region in the Global Syndromic Testing Market?
• What are the major companies and testing service providers operating in the Global Syndromic Testing Market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Syndromic Testing Market?
