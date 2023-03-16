Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud Bloomberg Archiving

Jatheon Cloud UI (2023)

Jatheon Technologies Inc. has just released Bloomberg email and chat archiving on their cloud data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance, business continuity and litigation support, has just released Bloomberg email and chat archiving on their cloud data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

Jatheon Cloud was initially envisioned as an AWS-based email archiving solution, but grew over the years to include all the alternative channels organizations use to communicate internally and externally. Now, after Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and MS Teams, the company is adding Bloomberg email and chat capture capabilities to respond to the demand from the financial sector.

The popularity of the Bloomberg platform is massive. As the key communication tool in the financial industry, it’s used by leading institutions like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, brokerage firms, hedge funds and large universities such as Harvard and UCLA. More than 20 million Bloomberg emails and messages are exchanged daily.

Jelena Popovic, the Product Manager in charge of Jatheon Cloud, is happy to see the platform grow: “Jatheon Cloud integrates really well with Bloomberg Terminal. We capture Bloomberg-to-Bloomberg email and chat messages, but also all external conversations. All our product features are designed to meet the strict SEC and FINRA rules like 17a-4, 4511 or 3110, while the security options like 2FA, encryption, geofencing and redaction ensure that the sensitive financial data remains protected”.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.