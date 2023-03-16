Included.ai Wins 2023 South By Southwest® (SXSW) Innovation Award
Included.ai recognized by SXSW Innovation Award for revolutionary HR intelligence platform, the world’s leading AI solution for DEI.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Included.ai, an HR intelligence platform designed to help HR leaders in making their workplaces more diverse, equitable, and inclusive, has won the 2023 South By Southwest® (SXSW) Innovation Award. This award recognizes the most exciting technological advancements in the connected world, and Included.ai was chosen for its cutting-edge technology that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze a company's HR data set. The platform offers customized insights and proactive guidance to build inclusive workplaces, making it a groundbreaking solution in the field of HR intelligence.
“HR teams are stretched thin; they need instant data-driven guidance relevant to their own company. For too long, HR has been asked to “do the right thing” with DEI, but no tools were in place to help drive the outcomes. Now, with Included, HR can roll out of bed, dive into their insights and delegate action steps.” said Raghu Gollamudi, CEO and co-founder of Included.ai. “It is an honor for Included.ai to be recognized as a workplace innovation, we are grateful to our team members, customers, and supporters for making this possible.”
The company is a world leader in the rising software category of talent intelligence. Using advanced analytics, the Included.ai platform makes it easy to identify a company’s equity gaps with precision and instantly make personalized recommendations for improvements. It is the only commercially available software offering these insights for the entire employee lifecycle.
“It’s invigorating to have the tech community share in our excitement about using AI to support diversity, equity, and inclusion and its positive impact on the workplace and humankind. This award from SXSW recognizes the profound significance of the Included.ai platform in resourcing overwhelmed HR teams. Much like the transition from paper maps to GPS, HR users rely on Included to get to their final destination faster and with great precision.” said Chandan Golla, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Included.ai.
Included.ai’s revolutionary HR intelligence platform is the world’s leading AI solution for DEI. Included delivers data-driven action steps to dramatically change workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes.
SXSW’s Innovation Awards recognize globally significant, novel, and promising technological advances in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and DEI innovation in the workplace
For more information about the SXSW Innovation Awards, visit:
https://www.sxsw.com/news/2023/2023-sxsw-innovation-awards-winners-announced/
About Included
Included.ai is an award-winning HR intelligence platform in the DEI tech space. Included helps Chief People Officers, Talent Acquisition leaders, and DEI leaders instantly see and make decisions based on their total people analytics data set, with DEI embedded in every view. Included.ai’s breakthrough technology gives companies the guidance they need to quickly create data-driven hiring, promotion, and retention strategies that drive diversity, equity, and inclusion progress. Founded by data privacy and DEI experts and using the latest AI technology, Included can forecast and identify specific actions businesses can take to remove any potential roadblock that would impede them from accomplishing their strategic goals. This is the first technology of its kind to analyze millions of scenarios across intersectional people demographics, per stage of the employee lifecycle, by efficiency and cost savings. Much like the transition from paper maps to GPS, HR uses Included to reach its final destination faster and with great precision.
Madeline Enos
Included.ai
info@included.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Included.ai - People analytics platform with DEI at its core