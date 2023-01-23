Seattle Fintech industry event leads the charge for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
New technology allows for precision in DEI and people strategy, regional leaders discuss their approach
Fintech leaders in the HR function are eager for the advanced tech that other business leaders have-- real time people analytics complete with the all important DEI data.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Included.ai and Remitly have partnered to host a tech community networking event and expert panel on January 25th, 2023 on the topic of Measure What Matters: DEI in Fintech. The gathering will include a discussion with industry leaders who will share insights on data-driven approaches to DEI, featuring Included Co-Founder Laura Close, VP of ESG at Remitly and national DEI expert Kim Vu, and Chief People Officer of Assurance IQ Gulliver Swenson.
— Laura Close
"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords for the tech industry, they are business imperatives. By embedding DEI data and metrics into people strategies, tech companies attract & retain more innovative workforces. We’re excited to partner with Remitly on this event, they walk the walk when it comes to providing DEI opportunities, building a people-first culture and using that as a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Included Co-Founder Laura Close.
DEI continues to be a hot topic across industries (even Davos has an equality track this year), and Fintech is not exempt from diversity problems:
- Women represent less than 10 percent of Fintech leadership (International Monetary fund, 2022 report http://bit.ly/3H3CEUG)
- In the global fintech industry, only 5.6% of CEOs are women (Findexable, 2021 report http://bit.ly/3HnZBDz)
- Only 7% of fintech VC deals have a woman in a CEO position (Pitchbook, 2019 report http://bit.ly/3HotSlD)
- The overall finance industry has a lack of racial diversity, with white people making up almost 80% of the workforce and only 1% of senior management on Wall Street being Black (Builtin https://bit.ly/3XwRxG0)
"The Harvard Business Review has reported that fewer than 2 percent of tech executives are black, and only 5.3 percent of tech professionals. And with fintech accounting for perhaps 10 to 15 percent of tech employment overall, the gross numbers of full time, African American fintech executives and professionals could be in the hundreds, not thousands." said Christopher Brummer, Professor of Law at the Georgetown University Law Center and faculty director of the Institute of International Economic Law.
Forward-thinking Fintech companies are looking for technology to complement existing DEI programs and address these equity gaps. Fintech leaders in the HR function are eager for the advanced tech that other business leaders have-- real time people analytics complete with the all important DEI data. With access to these insights, they can drive strategy around hiring, compensation, promotions, and retention of historically under-represented groups. With proactive recommendations from ethical AI, Fintech companies can shape policy in practices that drive measurable, meaningful change in diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes. Three Seattle-based companies (Included.ai, Remitly, Assurance IQ) are at the forefront of this conversation, and are hosting an industry event this week.
Members of the tech & startup communities in Seattle are invited to join and connect with other professionals in the Fintech industry and learn about the latest in new DEI technology. The event will take place from 6:00pm-8:00pm, with venue details to be announced. There is no cost, but RSVPs are required and space is limited. Make a reservation for the Meetup here.
About the Speakers
Gulliver Swenson, Chief People Officer Assurance IQ focused on making Assurance the best workplace for our engaged and driven employees. Kim Vu, Vice President of Environmental, Social Governance (ESG) the last decade of Vu’s work has focused on corporate impact. Laura Close, Co-Founder Included.ai & host of the DEI What's Working? LinkedIn Live podcast.
About Included
Included is an award winning people analytics platform in the DEI tech space. Included helps Chief People Officers, TA leaders, and DEI leaders see and know their total people analytics data set, with DEI embedded in every view. With Included companies of all size can have real time access to rich data insights on their workforce and easily share those insights for action steps internally. Included breakthrough technology gives companies the data backed guidance they need to create data-driven hiring, promotion and retention strategies that drive progress on diversity, equity and inclusion. Founded by data privacy and DEI experts and using the latest AI technology, Included is a fan favorite in data-driven companies across the US.
Madeline Enos
Included.ai
+1 503-754-2711
info@included.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn