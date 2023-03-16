CESI is the Latest OpenChain Partner and Third-Party Certifier
From today, CESI is offering third-party certification around the standards produced by the OpenChain Project.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Electronics Standardization Institute (CESI) is the latest official partner of the OpenChain Project. From today, CESI is offering third-party certification around the standards produced by the OpenChain Project, with an initial focus on ISO/IEC 5230:2020, the International Standard for open source license compliance.
“The OpenChain Project is delighted to deepen our collaboration with CESI,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “CESI has an exceptionally important role in helping the world’s most populous country engage with, leverage and innovate around open source. Their new status as an official partner of the OpenChain Project opens doors for more companies in China to begin using our standards, and to begin benefiting from increased efficiency in their supply chains.”
“CESI is delighted to become an official partner of the OpenChain Project,” says Liyun Yang, Director of Cloud Computing Research Office. “We will offer third-party certification and assist in developing next generation versions of the OpenChain standards to help support Chinese companies, and the wider global supply chain.”
About CESI
Founded in July 1963, CESI is a nonprofit institution directly under the MII that is engaged in standardization, conformity assessment and measurement activities in the field of electronic information technologies. Authorized by government competent departments, CESI organizes the development of national and industry standards and participation in the international standardization activities in electronic information technologies. CESI provides product certification, quality system certification, experiments and tests, measurement and calibration as well as training for the public.
The objective of CESI is to become a world-renowned, domestically authoritative institution for standardization and conformity assessment in the field of electronic information technologies.
