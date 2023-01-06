Interneuron Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interneuron, a UK-based service provider to the British National Health Service (NHS), is the first company to formally announce an OpenChain Security Assurance Specification conformant program. This continues their history of engagement with open source standards – including previous adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance.
“We have worked with Interneuron from when they were a start-up,” says Martin Callinan, Director at Source Code Control Limited. “From the outset we implemented a secure by design approach to the management of open source components used in their software development. It is hugely beneficial that OpenChain have created the Security Assurance Specification to provide guidance and benchmark the processes that have been implemented.”
“Interneuron has a long-term, focused approach on ensuring solutions provided to the NHS demonstrate excellence in sustainable, manageable ways as well as through providing technological solutions,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Their previous adoption of OpenChain ISO/IEC 5230 aligned their company behind reproducible, standard processes. Their newly announced adoption of the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification continues this path, and covers one of the most critical domains in information technology. Their conformance, accomplished in conjunction with their support partner Source Code Control, is an important milestone for the global community as well. With the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification disseminating worldwide, companies like Interneuron provide a clear example of how and why to leverage this standard today.”
About Interneuron
Interneuron is a different kind of healthcare IT organization. We are a purpose driven company, Community Interest Company (CIC) that exists primarily for the benefit of those in need of health and social care. Interneuron projects aim to help NHS organizations replace their legacy technology with world-class clinical software that will revolutionize the way in which data is integrated, stored and used.
Interneuron’s open source philosophy is to make this new technology freely available. NHS Trusts will be able to download, test and implement the software, or receive support from Interneuron if that is preferred
Learn more:
https://www.interneuron.org
About Source Code Control
Founded in 2014 by Martin Callinan, Source Code Control has established itself as one of the only Open Source and Cloud Transformation consultancy businesses. We help organizations who have software at the core of their company value, build trust in software supply chains and simplify the cloud transformation process. With this in mind, our main aim is to minimize an organization’s risk when dealing with open source and cloud software.
Learn more:
https://sourcecodecontrol.co
About the OpenChain Project
The OpenChain Project has an extensive global community that involves thousands of companies collaborating to make the supply chain quicker, more effective and more efficient. We work together to create trust between entities around open source. Our job is to increase trust in the open source supply chain. We do this by maintaining ISO/IEC 5230:2020, the International Standard for open source license compliance, and our Security Assurance Reference Specification. We also have a large global community where knowledge is shared to reduce friction and increase efficiency across all aspects of open source process management.
Learn more:
https://www.openchainproject.org
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the world’s largest non-profit connecting global technical experts, and providing them with a neutral and trusted platform to develop open source projects. Founded in 2000 as the home of the Linux Kernel, the Linux Foundation has grown to host hundreds of open source projects, with a community spanning 2,950+ members, 540,000+ contributing developers, and 19,000+ contributing companies.
Learn more:
https://www.linuxfoundation.org
