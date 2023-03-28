St. Peter’s Anglican Church Restoration Project Continues Raising Funds to Transform Space, Lives, and Faith

St. Peter’s heritage building in Cobourg has raised $250,000 since its launch in 2022
St. Peter's Anglican Church collaborated with M&M International to create the "Transforming – space, lives & faith" fundraising campaign.”
— Martha Asselin
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Transforming – space, lives & faith" fundraising campaign was launched by St. Peter's Anglican Church—a prominent Cobourg landmark situated at the intersection of King and College Streets—in February 2022. In just over a year since its launch, the campaign has attracted significant attention and generosity from the local community. To date, they have raised $250,000 to restore the church’s bell tower, roof, ceilings, and other integral parts of the building that serves so many—and donations continue coming in to benefit this community staple.
In 2022, the Diocese also provided St. Peter’s with an additional grant of $500,000 along with a bridge financing loan of $1,000,000. With these funds and the approval to proceed with restorations to the roof, ceiling, and Bell Tower at St. Peter’s, is closer than ever to reaching their goal.
St. Peter's Anglican Church collaborated with M&M International to create the "Transforming – space, lives & faith" fundraising campaign. This campaign aims to sustain the church's mission of being "A church for all seasons, and all peoples" by emphasizing lifelong learning, growing, and serving as the Body of Christ.
St. Peter's Anglican Church is renowned for its dedication to fostering connections and cultivating partnerships within the community. As an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, St. Peter's is committed to meeting the expanding needs of its active faith community in both ministry and mission. Over the past six years, the church has been planning to enhance and modernize its facilities, culminating in a comprehensive review of the entire St. Peter's Campus. The outcome of this effort is the development of the "Plan for Mission," a sustainable strategy aimed at deepening the involvement of Cobourg's burgeoning community in God's mission.
By addressing various structural concerns at the church property, St. Peter's Anglican Church can ensure the continuity of their mission for decades to come.
