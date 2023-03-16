Toronto’s iconic 2SGLBTQ+ party PITBULL! Events celebrates its 13th Anniversary
The promoters promise an epic night on March 18th at The PhoenixTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2010, Pitbull Events is a grassroots 2SLGBTQ+ entertainment company. Catering to the gay community who are looking for inclusive event’s fun events and without pretensions. The company began as an event conceptualized by Francis Gaudreault and Steve Palmer on the second floor of the now defunct Fusion Reso-Lounge, (currently the Storm Crow Manner), and has now become a staple of the 2SLGBTQ+ nightlife in Toronto. It celebrates its 13th anniversary in promises to be an epic night of dancing with DJ Nick Stracener from Dallas Texas, on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, from 10pm to 4am at the Phoenix Theater at 410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto.
“At the time, we perceived an opportunity to create a dancefloor that didn’t specifically cater to the circuit crowd of the day,” said Francis Gaudreault, co-founder and owner, “The first event was designed to offer a different musical style than was currently the norm, one that catered to the non-circuit crowd and was more inclusive. It grew fairly quickly over following two years and we’ve been able to innovate so that it stays current and welcoming to anyone who was looking to dance.”
Circuit Parties are generally large dance events, or festivals, which started in the 1970s and changed with the popular dance music of each decade. The parties also have been a part of queer culture especially in the 80s, 90s and while it saw a decline in the 2000s, there was a resurgence into queer culture from 2010. During the 2000s to 2010s, the parties were generally anchored into “Deep House” and electronic music, which drew a very specific crowd, and the parties of the era could go for full weekends and were particularly intense.
The Pitbull! Events creators took the best elements of the format of the “Circuit Party”, and innovated its approach in terms of mixing pop music, electronic music, and house music giving something for everyone who wanted to dance. They also elevated the space with decorative themes, dancers, inviting top international DJs like Hector Fonseca, Chris Cox & Barry Harris (Thunderpuss) and Morabito and even having celebrity drag queens host.
“We’ve been fortunate over the years,” said Steve Palmer, co-founder and owner, “We’ve hosted the event at iconic venues across Toronto like, Fly 2.0, The Courthouse, The Opera House, Liberty Grand, El Mocambo and now the Phoenix. We’ve also been able to take the party on the road to Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, and developed signature camping events, local cruises and Caribbean Cruises. We’re proud to be able to provide the community with signature events that will always deliver an amazing experience, and we also get to give back to the community when we can.”
In terms of giving back, the owners firmly believe in giving back to the community and has been actively involved in charitable fundraising events such as the Friends For Life Bike Rally, the Scotiabank Walk for Life, and Fife House.
The 13th Anniversary is gearing up to be an event to remember, and the owners promise world class décor, top Toronto Drag Queens, and a squad of sexy Go-Go Dancers. Tickets are still available via their website, pitbullevents.com and at The Men’s Room on 455 Church Street.
#END#
Website: https://www.pitbullevents.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pitbullevents/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pitbullevents
Francis Gaudreault
Pitbull! Events
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram