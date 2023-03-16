Jump Recruits & The Carpentries: The Diversity & Inclusion Trailblazers of 2023
With both Jump Recruits & The Carpentries, support the communities that are breaking down barriers that previous generations faced, while also paving a new way.
The Carpentries is the leading inclusive community for teaching data and coding skills globally.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jump Recruits is the leading talent placement firm that delivers engaged Black and Brown talent for high-growth companies looking to succeed in an increasingly competitive market. JUMP believes a diverse workforce is essential to driving innovation and growth, and has shown year over year, since 2016, a dedicated commitment to helping companies expand their diversity footprint.
— Cedric Chambers
JUMP’s online community provides a platform for Black and Brown talent to learn, grow, and connect with top employers. Members can apply for career opportunities, network with industry professionals, and access a range of career development resources to enhance their own professional brands.
By taking a sincere understanding that members of the Black and Brown community often face barriers in the job market, JUMP strives to level the playing field by providing access to resources and opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach.
Jump Recruits takes their responsibility of using technology and innovation to bridge the gap and create a more equitable future for Black and Brown talent in the workforce seriously. So much so that Jump Recruits has established their sponsorship within a mission driven non-profit organization, The Carpentries.
The Carpentries is the leading inclusive community for teaching data and coding skills globally. What exactly does that mean? The Carpentries builds global capacity in essential data and computational skills for conducting efficient, open, and reproducible research. Their teams both train and foster an active, inclusive, diverse community of learners and instructors that promotes and models the importance of software and data in research.
In short, The Carpentries continues to collaboratively develop openly-available lessons and deliver these lessons using evidence-based teaching practices. Their focus remains steady on people conducting and supporting research. With companies like Jump Recruits as active sponsors, The Carpentries is able to continue their efforts to achieve this impactful mission and vision for the future of this country’s youth.
Organizations are encouraged to join The Carpentries as contributing members to support the work they’re doing and have multiple ways to engage with them- whether via their social platforms, subscribing to their email newsletter, and getting in touch with their team to consider additional sponsorship opportunities. With both Jump Recruits and The Carpentries, support the communities that are breaking down barriers that previous generations faced while also paving the way for future generations to succeed.
Aysha Abdullatif
Jump Recruits
+1 404-542-6864
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn