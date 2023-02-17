Jump Recruits Provides 5 Proven Strategies To Retain a Diverse Workforce
With years of diversity recruitment experience to lean on, JUMP gives the top 5 strategies to retain a diverse workforce and plug the gap in employee turnover.
Retaining a diverse workforce requires organizational leadership to rethink the way employees are permitted to work and to adjust how employee contributions are evaluated.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With years of diversity recruitment experience to lean on, Jump Recruits’ team of talent advisors give a full breakdown of the top five strategies to retain a diverse workforce and plug the gap in employee turnover.
— Cedric Chambers
Often times, organizations with two-dimensional diversity—what they categorized as both inherent and acquired diversity, are much likelier to report a growth in market share over the previous year and these same organizations have a much higher likelihood to report that they have acquired new markets year over year.
It’s become abundantly clear that diversity is not only intuitively significant but it has a physical effect on any business's bottom line. The issue so many companies face isn’t how to create a diverse workforce; the challenge is how to retain a diverse workforce.
1. Offer Flexible Work Arrangements
Part of embracing diversity requires organizations to not only accept racial, ethnic, and religious differences but to also support employees with more “acquired” diversity, such as parenthood or caring for an elderly parent.
Based on recent workforce studies, more than fifty percent of women said family responsibilities were a reason they weren't working, compared with only a third of women surveyed. Of women who identify as homemakers and have not looked for a job in the last year, nearly three-quarters have shared they would consider going back if a job offered flexible hours or allowed them to work from home.
Retaining a diverse workforce requires organizational leadership to rethink the way employees are permitted to work and to adjust how employee contributions are evaluated.
2. Make Diversity a Part of Corporate Culture
First, an organization needs to see diversity at all levels. Second, while there may not be training on how to retain a diverse workforce, there are problem-solving courses on how to engage individuals, determine what they need, and help them create solutions.
When diversity is part of an organization’s culture, the conversation becomes less about retaining a diverse workforce and more about retaining the workforce. Forbes wrote, “people leave managers, not companies.” It’s safe to say that retaining a diverse workforce lies squarely in the hands of supervisors, at all levels.
When companies make diversity part of corporate culture, it becomes more open to have conversations about implicit bias and thus empowers managers to get to know their employees and learn how to engage and support them as individuals with distinct and varied professional and personal needs and aspirations.
3. Stay Competitive
Keep a shared focus on the competition’s compensation packages. Retaining a diverse workforce can —in some cases—quite simply be about the numbers. People view compensation as recognition of how much they’re valued. As a result, compensation makes the perfect tool for luring away top, diverse talent. Educated efforts must be made to maintain a competitive edge in any industry.
4. Create Alumni Networks
Create alumni groups for both current and former employees to network and interact. These alumni networks keep the door open for former employees to return to the organization and for existing employees to refer top talent to the company. Having this type of outlet may also help to retain a diverse workforce by building a sense of stronger community.
5. Leverage Exit Interviews to Pin-Point the Reason for Turnover
Every time an employee decides to leave the organization, hold an exit interview—preferably conducted by an outside firm—to determine the cause of the employee’s decision to leave the organization.
Taking this action shows an organization is serious about wanting to make diversity a part of the corporate culture. Then use this data to identify and plug the gaps in an organization that seem to be causing employees to leave.
Not to Ignore the Importance of Retaining a Diverse Workforce
When wanting to retain a diverse workforce, an organization doesn't need to single out or cater to diverse candidates. That’s not a sustainable approach.
An organization must learn that a diverse workforce is key to the company's financial growth and innovation. Diversity is not confined to a narrow group of people if wanting to retain a diverse workforce.
To retain a diverse workforce, companies need to realize that diversity comes in many shapes, sizes, colors, and life experiences. It's important to honor them all as members of the company and embrace differences wholeheartedly.
Jump Community
We noticed the dire need for people of color to have an avenue to communicate and form meaningful connections, therefore we launched one of the most rapidly developing Discord communities in existence. Our events every month provide plenty of opportunities to network while giving everyone access to helpful resources that can help boost their careers on the Internet.
Put down roots and start a conversation with a member of our partnerships team sooner rather than later. 2023 isn't waiting for anyone and embracing differences within an organization can only strengthen positive growth.
Aysha Abdullatif
Jump Recruits
+1 470-564-8977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other