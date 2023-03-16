You set expectations and metrics, but don’t punish people for getting more done in less time.” — Keith Sims

Keith Sims, President of Integrity Resource Management, Featured in The Forecast, Hybrid Work Unleashing Creativity and Collaboration

Pushed into the mainstream as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, hybrid work — the notion of mixing on-site with virtual work — is maturing and remains the way many businesses are moving into the future. Rather than focusing on where employees should work, organizations are asking hybrid workplaces can unlock a new level of collaboration, innovation and employee satisfaction.

Ultimately, the goal should be moving to a results-oriented workplace where employees are accountable for what they accomplish instead of where or when they work, suggested Keith Sims, owner of IT services firm Integrity Resource Management.

“You set expectations and metrics, but don’t punish people for getting more done in less time. If someone outperforms others in fewer hours, then I ask them to teach the rest of us their tricks,” Sims said.

Read full article here: https://www.nutanix.com/theforecastbynutanix/business/the-future-of-hybrid-work-creativity-collaboration#.ZAfAHoJEo98.linkedin

