Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,436 in the last 365 days.

Keith Sims, President of Integrity Resource Management, Featured in The Forecast

You set expectations and metrics, but don’t punish people for getting more done in less time.”
— Keith Sims

PLANO, TX, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Keith Sims, President of Integrity Resource Management – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in The Forecast, Hybrid Work Unleashing Creativity and Collaboration

Plano, TX 3/15/2023

By: Jennifer Goforth Gregor

Pushed into the mainstream as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, hybrid work — the notion of mixing on-site with virtual work — is maturing and remains the way many businesses are moving into the future. Rather than focusing on where employees should work, organizations are asking hybrid workplaces can unlock a new level of collaboration, innovation and employee satisfaction.

Ultimately, the goal should be moving to a results-oriented workplace where employees are accountable for what they accomplish instead of where or when they work, suggested Keith Sims, owner of IT services firm Integrity Resource Management.

“You set expectations and metrics, but don’t punish people for getting more done in less time. If someone outperforms others in fewer hours, then I ask them to teach the rest of us their tricks,” Sims said.

Read full article here: https://www.nutanix.com/theforecastbynutanix/business/the-future-of-hybrid-work-creativity-collaboration#.ZAfAHoJEo98.linkedin

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Keith Sims, President of Integrity Resource Management, Featured in The Forecast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more