Meaningful Service Launches for Travel Agencies that Love Making a Difference

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good collaborates with travel agencies that love to help support kid programs and save clients money on luxury travel bookings.
The staffing agency rewards referrals to companies hiring professional staff with luxury travel savings.
Recruiting for Good launches a meaningful service for travel agencies that love to make a positive impact; and book luxury cruises.
The staffing agency helps travel clients who successfully participate in our referral program; save money on booked cruises with travel agencies.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our meaningful service is perfect for travel agencies that love to reward their luxury cruise clients travel savings; with the World's best luxury cruises (including the ONE all kids love)!"
Now serving Travel Agencies in California that love to make a positive impact, support kid programs, and helping cruise clients save money on luxury travel. Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has a sweet solution that gives Travel Agencies a competitive edge to learn more about our meaningful service, please visit www.LovetoTravelforGood.com.
Recruiting for Good appreciates parents who successfully participate in our referral program to help fund kid programs (Kids Design Tomorrow and The Sweetest Gigs); by rewarding exclusive travel rewards that make every family vacation a sweet positive and fulfilling experience for the kids and parents too. We serve parents who love to gift their kids the trips to see the world for good! www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com The Sweetest Adventure Travel Club for Kids.
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids mentorship programs and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Kids Design Tomorrow, and Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping+Travel Destinations (Including; experiences NY and Paris Sweet Fashion Week), Escape to Tuscany and More. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
