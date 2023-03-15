Assaults, Rescues and Abandoned Children in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents had a violent encounter, prevented an individual from drowning and saved three abandoned children near the river.

On March 15, McAllen agents apprehended a group of migrants by the Bentsen State Park. During the encounter, an agent was physically assaulted and had to give the individual several commands before the individual let go. Several agents responded to the area to assist with the non-compliant individual. The subject, a citizen of Honduras, continued to resist until the agents were able to place him in handcuffs.

Later that afternoon, a McAllen Riverine Unit responded to a call from an Air and Marine Operations helicopter concerning an individual who appeared to be in distress, attempting to swim back to Mexico. The crew located the person struggling to stay afloat and safely extracted him from the water. The male individual was medically evaluated and treated by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Within a 24-hour time period, in separate incidents, Fort Brown and Weslaco agents encountered children abandoned by the riverbank. On March 14, in Weslaco, a female child was soaking wet due to local storms. Agents requested an EMT as a precaution but determined the child was not in need of emergent medical attention and immediately transported the child to a Border Patrol processing facility.

“While executing our border security mission, Border Patrol agents frequently encounter unavoidable dangers and emergency situations. Agents immediately jumped into action to prevent any further injury and save lives” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol processed all the individuals accordingly.

