Leadership for Public Education Department, Department of Veterans Services and General Services Department confirmed

SANTA FE – Gov. Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the Senate confirmation of three additional cabinet leaders, all of whom are esteemed professionals in their fields and will continue their service to New Mexicans during the governor’s second term.

“This is one of the most diverse and experienced cabinets in New Mexico history, and these are individuals who care deeply about the constituents they serve,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I look forward to their new and continued service and leadership in the pursuit of progress for the people of New Mexico.”

On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed:

General Services Department Cabinet Secretary Robert E. Doucette Jr. has 20 years of experience effectively managing local and state governments. Prior to his confirmation, Doucette was the Director of New Mexico Workers Compensation Administration. He served as the Deputy County Manager in Sandoval County in 2021. He also previously served as the Deputy Superintendent for the Office of Insurance and as a Bernalillo County Deputy Commissioner.

Public Education Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. Arsenio Romero is a native New Mexican with vast educational leadership experience. Prior to his confirmation, Romero served as superintendent of Los Lunas Schools and previously served as superintendent of Deming Public Schools as well as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Transformation at the Roswell Independent School District, where he oversaw the district’s curricula. Since 2013, he has been a lead performance coach for the New Mexico Public Education Department. He began his career in education as an elementary school teacher and principal at Las Cruces Public Schools. He has also taught at New Mexico State University since 2014 and was appointed to the NMSU Board of Regents in 2020.

Department of Veterans Services Cabinet Secretary Donnie Quintana spent over 35 years in the military. Quintana has several decades of experience in public service. He most recently served as the Local Government Division Director for the state Department of Finance and Administration, where he played an integral role in the establishment of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, overseeing the distribution of over $200 million in funds. Quintana also previously served for 20 years at the state Economic Development Department in various roles. He has served in a variety of leadership positions within the New Mexico National Guard, including Brigade Commander and Chief of Staff. He also served as the Executive Officer and Corps Commander Senior Mentor for the Afghan National Army as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The latest confirmations join 14 cabinet secretaries appointed by Gov. Lujan Grisham and confirmed or reconfirmed by legislators this session:

Patrick M. Allen, Secretary of the Department of Health

Jason R. Bowie, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department

David C. Dye, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Elizabeth Ann Groginsky, Secretary of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department

James Kenney, Secretary of the Environment Department

Alicia J. Keyes, Secretary of the Economic Development Department

Sarita Nair, Secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions

Wayne Propst, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration

Stephanie M. Rodriguez, Secretary of the Higher Education Department

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary of the Taxation and Revenue Department

Jen Paul Schroer, Secretary of the Tourism Department

Ricky A. Serna, Secretary of the Department of Transportation

Alisha Tafoya Lucero, Secretary of the Corrections Department

