Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,522 in the last 365 days.

Azenta to Participate in the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. AZTA today announced that Company management will participate in the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, which includes a presentation beginning at 4:30 pm ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. AZTA is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-virtual-keybanc-capital-markets-life-sciences--medtech-investor-forum-301773479.html

SOURCE Azenta

You just read:

Azenta to Participate in the Virtual KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more