Jackson's Rhonda Wolverton Honored with Insured Retirement Institute's 2023 Leadership Award

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc.1 JXN, today announced that Rhonda Wolverton, Director of Relationship Management, was honored with the Insured Retirement Institute's (IRI) 2023 Leadership Award. Wolverton was recognized for her achievements in Operations and Technology as well as her overall leadership and dedication to the insured retirement industry at a ceremony held earlier today during the IRI Annual Conference in Miami.

"I am humbled by this recognition and grateful to IRI and Jackson for the opportunity to serve in various roles within the Operations and Technology Committee alongside many other incredibly talented and respected leaders," said Wolverton. "At Jackson, we are committed to reducing the complexity of the retirement planning process and believe the work IRI is doing to align the industry on key issues to improve the customer and financial professional experience is critically important. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at IRI and other Operations leaders across the industry as we seek to continue to find ways to create enhanced and seamless processes to reach more Americans seeking retirement solutions."

Wolverton was nominated for this year's award based on her commitment to advancing innovation efforts for the insured retirement industry. Having served as chair for all levels of IRI's membership groups, she has helped drive the direction for, and ensured actions and outcomes in, the Operations and Technology Committee and the Senior Steering Committee. Wolverton has also led the way in efforts to make processes more consumer-friendly by putting forth proposals for updates to regulatory requirements that would greatly aid the industry.

"On behalf of the entire IRI team, I'm thrilled to congratulate Rhonda on this well-deserved achievement and am thankful for her outstanding dedication to the industry," said Wayne Chopus, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRI. "Rhonda's leadership of the Operations and Technology Committee and the Senior Steering Committee has been exceptional and worthy of recognition."

IRI created the Leadership Award to recognize individuals who have shown exemplary performance in one of IRI's strategic pillars in advocacy; operations and technology; diversity, equity and inclusion; member engagement and other critical areas. For more information about the award, please visit irionline.org/leadership-award/

