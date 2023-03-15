FilmRise Launches 'FilmRise For Her' App, Ft. Comfort Food Rom-Coms, Female-Led True Crime, Famous Faces and More

Watch Promo Here

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmRise announces the launch of a brand-new free app, FilmRise For Her. With the app, viewers can instantly stream their favorite feel-good rom-coms, hit movies with lead actresses, female-led true crime and much more. FilmRise for Her is available now on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and LG Channels.

One of the most popular features of the app is FilmRise's wide selection of rom-coms, one of FilmRise viewers' favorite genres! Highlights include the late Doris Roberts and Andy Griffith in Play the Game (2009), where Griffith's widower learns the art of seduction from his grandson, And Then Came Love (2007) starring Vanessa Williams, and a new favorite, Love in Bloom (2022) set in a gorgeous mountain retreat from Nicely Entertainment.

As a leader in true crime streaming, FilmRise For Her will showcase FimRise's library of female-led true crime series. In particular, viewers can binge FilmRise Originals like Bloodline Detectives Hosted by Nancy Grace and Meet Marry Murder Hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg. Bloodline Detectives explores the power of genealogy and the latest forensic technology used by law enforcement to bring justice to unsolved crimes; Meet Marry Murder investigates the nefarious partners at the heart of marriages gone awry.

FilmRise for Her also features films and TV shows that star some of your favorite actresses including Kristen Bell in Liz W. Garcia's The Lifeguard, where Bell plays an NYC reporter who moves back home to Connecticut and gets work as a lifeguard, only to start up a dangerous relationship with a troubled teenager. Another favorite is Canadian hit series Heartland, which features generations of female ranchers who keep their family and their business afloat.

For FilmRise's latest movies, marathons and special events streaming across Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel and more, visit filmrise-streaming.com

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a New York-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world's largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution. The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes across all genres.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filmrise-launches-filmrise-for-her-app-ft-comfort-food-rom-coms-female-led-true-crime-famous-faces-and-more-301773454.html

SOURCE FilmRise