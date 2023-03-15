INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Signature Bank (SBNY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Signature Bank ("Signature Bank" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBNY; SBNYP) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2023, the New York Department of Financial Services ("DFS") announced that it had taken possession of Signature Bank to protect depositors pursuant to Section 606 of New York Banking Law. Trading in the Company's shares was halted and remain halted, thereby injuring investors.

