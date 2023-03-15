NEWS

March 15, 2023

For Immediate Release:

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Missouri Man Arrested for Livestock Theft in Allen Parish

Baton Rouge, La. – On March 14, 2023, a Missouri man was arrested for theft of livestock in Allen Parish by the Rural Crimes Investigative Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The arrest was made on a warrant following an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF)’s Livestock Brand Commission.

Sixty-five-year-old Bobbie G. Smith, also known as Bob Smith, of Thayer, MO, was arrested in Thayer for three counts of livestock theft on a warrant obtained in Louisiana by LDAF Brand Inspectors.

An investigation by LDAF’s Brand Commission determined that Smith received livestock on three occasions for a total of 70 head and allegedly failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The alleged theft occurred during November and December of 2022.

“Louisiana’s livestock industry contributes significantly to the state’s economy,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., “To protect producers’ property, LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission inspectors investigate all aspects of farm-related crimes in the state, even when the alleged offender lives outside of Louisiana.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by criminal investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol/Rural Crimes Investigative Unit and the 33rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, extradition to Louisiana is pending. All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

