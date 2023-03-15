New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Announces 2023 Shortlist
Shortlisted Entries Include Janet Jackson, 11 Minutes, Peaky Blinders, and 2022 A Capital FourthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards 2023 competition announced the Shortlist. This year’s TV & Film Awards competition received entries across 14 category groups from 43 countries worldwide from Argentina to Qatar to the United Kingdom.
Captivating content created by storytellers and filmmakers from around the world was judged online by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury panel.
Shortlisted entries included content in primetime entertainment, documentaries, investigative journalism, sports coverage, promos, streaming media, and brand image films.
For 2023, Documentary work was in the spotlight with the Grand Jury moving 200+ documentary entries to Shortlist status. View the 2023 Shortlist.
Documentaries created by global storytellers advanced to the next round including “Janet Jackson” Banajay Rights &Workerbee and AEC for Lifetime and A+E, “11 MINUTES” All Rise Films & Paramount+, “Drain The Oceans: The Amber Room” National Geographic, “Saving Venice” All3Media International & PBS, “Betty Skelton: Boundless” Fox Sports Network, “Keep on Dancing” ABC TV Australia, “Shelter - Innocents Under Fire” GloboNews,” A Sense of Community” Al Jazeera English, “American Ocelot” Terra Mater Studios GmbH, “One at Heart, Jessica Soho: Eleven” GMA Network, Inc., “Diana & Dodi: The Princess and the Playboy” All3Media International & Paramount+, “Rebuilding Notre-Dame: The Next Chapter” Windfall Films & NOVA, “Naked - Sex and Gender: 1. Born Equal, 2. Finally Grown Up” German Television ZDF, “Homeland” Voice of America, and “Why Buildings Collapse” Windfall Films & Discovery US.
Entertainment content in multiple genres including Comedy, Crime Drama, Culinary, Drama, Mini-Series, Telenovela, and Variety advanced. Shortlisted entries include “Peaky Blinders” Banajay Rights, “2022 A Capitol Fourth” Capital Concerts, “The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash” TBI Media, “Das Boot, Season 3” Bavaria Fiction & Sky Studios, “Staged 3” Infinity Hill/GCB Films & BritBox, “The Secret” Televisão S.A., “Duckrockers” South Pacific Pictures, “Abba v Queen” Stanza Media Limited, “El Marginal 5” Telemundo Streaming Studios/Underground Producciones & Netflix, “Dear Santa, The Series” Traverse32, and “Tiga Hari Ke Korban/Three Days Before the Sacrifice” Mediacorp Pte. Ltd.
Broadcast Journalism shined a spotlight on world news and headline topics. Al Jazeera, Broadcaster of the Year in 2022, moved ahead with their documentary series focusing on world issues Al Jazeera Investigations, Talk to Al Jazeera In the Field, the network’s flagship interview show featuring Conversations with global leaders, icons and alternative voices shaping our times, and 101 East, Al Jazeera English’s investigative journalism series. Prominent companies advancing include ESPN, CGTN, Voice Of America, GLOBO TV, Green Bean Media, NHK, Antena 3 CNN, ARTEAR S.A., Alhurra Television, and Phoenix Chinese Channel.
Sports Promos enticed viewers to tune in. Entries Shortlisted include “B1G Story: Brands Brothers Trailer” Big Ten Network, “Paralympics 2022” ZDF, “World Cup - An Immortal Story” TV GLOBO, “UCL Goosebumps are Back” beIN SPORTS Asia, and “Gold Goal” TyC Sports.
Entertainment Promos advanced including “David Attenborough: Life in Colour” BBC Studios, “Tom Cruise´s Movies Stunt on AXN” Sony Pictures Entertainment Creative Center Iberia, “The Great Australian Bake Off” BBC Studios, and “Zoom In” Phoenix Satellite Television Company Limited.
Corporate Image Films championed prominent global brands. Shortlisted entries include “Disney Channel Brand Refresh” for The Walt Disney Company, Europe & Africa, “Vulnerable People” The Edge Picture Company (a Zinc Media Group company) for Network Rail, “Leather 101” Media Zoo Ltd. for Burberry, “Three Generations Of Customers” Kaleidoscope Productions for Lexus, “Heavy Metal Electric” Stark Film AB for Volvo, “Star Trek Day 2022” for Paramount+, “Hyundai Digital Dealer Conference 2021 - New Horizons” Brandscape GmbH for Hyundai Motor Deutschland, and “Mitie Forte” Casual Films for Mitie.
For 2023 NYF will award the second annual WaterBear Award. The prestigious WaterBear Award honors the highest scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories. WaterBear Network’s CEO Ellen Windemuth, TV & Film Awards Advisory Board and Executive Producer of My Octopus Teacher will select the winner of this exclusive award.
All Entries in the 2023 competition were screened and judged online by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.
2023’s award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event taking place on April 18th at 6PM EST.
View the 2023 TV & Film Awards Shortlist: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/. All award-winning entries will be showcased on the TV & Film Awards winner’s gallery.
