Design Complete RF Signal Paths From Application To Antenna With New Antenna Products
Amphenol RF’s new line of external antennas offers panel and connector-mounted options to provide complete end-to-end RF solutions.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce external antennas to our product portfolio as a direct complement to existing RF interfaces providing a complete solution from application to antenna. External antennas connect to familiar interfaces such as SMA, RP-SMA and N-Type and are available in single, dual and wide-band configurations. These antennas are widely used in Bluetooth, wireless protocols, WLAN/WWAN and IoT applications.
External antennas have a number of design options – straight and swivel whip-style, and panel and external mount cabled designs. They are constructed from common RF interface materials with plastic antenna casings and mechanical hinges and swivels. These antennas are often mounted on the outside of a device by means of an RF connector interface. They are made for indoor and outdoor use with robust designs available for harsher environments.
“Adding antennas to our portfolio of RF products is a natural progression of our business. We always say, ‘follow the signal,’ and now we’re able to offer engineers the ability to use Amphenol RF products from start to finish in their applications,” said Ron Orban, senior product manager responsible for the antenna expansion.
This type of antenna is available as either the monopole or dipole design and is typically used for higher power transmission and reception. They are well-suited for wireless routers and set-top boxes, industrial IoT devices, handheld remote control units and surveillance cameras. Waterproof IP67-rated options are also available along with custom solutions upon request.
Learn More: Amphenol RF External Antennas Datasheet
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
