Rick Kendrick of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces new Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Program

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, USA, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few things are more frustrating or demoralizing for a home seller than being close to closing on their home and seeing it all fall unexpectedly apart.Unfortunately, this happens all of the time.The most common problem is the home failing an inspection from the buyer-hired home inspector. Real estate insiders say this happens to one in five home sales.The good news is that leading real estate expert, Rick Kendrick, of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida, now offers a solution to this problem.Rick is now providing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Program , which solves these issues before they occur. The result is sellers saving money and time and more home sales actually closing."The most common reason for home sales to fall apart are home inspection or title issues," commented Rick Kendrick from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty . "We constantly work hard to improve our seller and agents' experience. Our new Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Program has been designed to make the sales experience go smoother and solve problems before they occur. Our customers absolutely love it, especially those who have experienced these kinds of real estate headaches in the past."Rick described the issues that the program solves, "Once a home goes under an agreement, the buyer hires a licensed home inspector who conducts a thorough inspection of the property and gives a report. These inspectors are heavily motivated to find problems. Almost all of these homes, even new constructions, have issues listed, and then the buyer either asks for those issues to be repaired (by their team at an inflated price) and/or given a credit or, even worse, they back out of the purchase and get their deposit returned.It is easy to see how this can wreck a home seller's plans . Fortunately, we provide a way to avoid this trap.According to Rick Kendrick, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, all Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Program homes are thoroughly pre-inspected by a licensed home inspector before being placed on the market. This allows problems to be solved, in a certified way, on the home seller's schedule without surprises. Any title issues are also explored and resolved.Buyers also benefit from the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Program in two ways.First, the buyer receives a 12-month Home Warranty on any repairs that may be needed.Secondly, Your Home Sold Guaranteed provides a 24-month Buy Back Guarantee, where the firm will buy back the home for cash, no questions asked.These two factors make the CPO program something informed real estate buyers look for, making it easier to sell a home.Sellers can expect their homes in the program to realistically sell quicker and for more money, making CPO homes a win for all involved.Learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty at https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-rickkendrickteam.com/ . Our team is here, ready and waiting to help!

