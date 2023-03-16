The Truth about Santa Clara de Uchunya Native Community – Peru
Santa Clara de Uchunya has plans for sustainable development through tourism and agricultural and agroforestry projects.LIMA, LIMA, PERú, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth about Santa Clara de Uchunya Native Community – Peru
NEWS PROVIDED BY
SUDACA PERU
February 02, 2023, 13:56 GMT
Santa Clara de Uchunya has plans for sustainable development through tourism and agricultural and agroforestry projects.
LIMA, LIMA, Peru, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sudaca Peru's journalists visited the Community of Santa Clara de Uchunya located in Ucayali, on the southern bank of the Aguaytía River, surrounded by rice and subsistence farming. It is a community that has changed radically 50 years after its foundation.
His newly elected officials say they have never had any help from authorities and ONGs. They indicate that in the last few years they have had the support of their neighbors, private companies, who have help them improve their roads and improve their health and education services.
Santa Clara de Uchunya has plans for sustainable development through tourism and agricultural and agroforestry projects, including the cultivation of oil palm.
Next, Sudaca Peru presents a report on the reality that the community of Santa Clara de Uchunya is going through.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/FA5ytF1Oqa0
For more content like this, visit our website sudaca.pe
Sudaca Perú
SUDACA PERU
+51 970 586 001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The Truth about Santa Clara de Uchunya Native Community – Peru