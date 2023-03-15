HitCheck Breaks into Professional Rugby

Brain Health Assessment App Now Available in South Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HitCheck, the mobile app that clinicians and athletic trainers utilize to track athletes’ unique brain performance and screen for signs of concussion, announced today that it has added its fifth country outside the US. The brain health assessment app will be used exclusively by LowMed Health & Sport Performance Centre in Mpumalanga, South Africa (east of Johannesburg). The Centre will utilize HitCheck in its Concussion Centre in assessing and treating student athletes in high school and college. Additionally, LowMed is the official concussion center for Pumas, a professional ruby team in South Africa that competes in the Currie Cup Championship. They are the current Curry Cup championship winners for 2022 and we are excited that they will be using HitCheck to assess their players.

“HitCheck is growing and expanding our international subscriber base and we are thrilled to include South Africa,” said Mike Piha, CEO/Co-Founder of HitCheck. “We are excited for The Pumas, a professional rugby team to adopt our easy-to-use mobile technology.”

HitCheck has over 400,000 athletes and key partnerships including Stanford University, Baylor Scott & White Health, NFL Alumni Association, Mindful Players Project, Play USA Rugby, and American Youth Football and Cheer. HitCheck is also working with the US Department of Defense for research and development with the US Air Force and US Army.

“LowMed is very excited about incorporating HitCheck into our comprehensive concussion management system,” stated Harry Wiltshire, Co-owner and Founder of LowMed Health & Sports Performance. “We are a large multidisciplinary medical practice consisting of Doctors, Physiotherapists, Biokineticists and Psychologists.”

In addition to the HitCheck cognitive assessment test, The Concussion Centre will also utilize the HitCheck Symptoms Survey. The assessments will be used in baseline and post-injury testing. The clinicians will use the results to evaluate players with suspected head injuries and make return-to-play decisions.

About HitCheck

Drawing on decades of medical research, HitCheck takes standardized cognitive testing methods and translates them into short, simple mobile assessment tests that users can take immediately whenever and wherever a head injury is suspected. Each test measures a specific aspect of brain performance, such as coordination, memory, reaction time, etc. Once the test is complete, the technology captures important data, records and compares objective, quantitative results from prior performance, and highlights changes in brain functions that may require medical attention. For more information on HitCheck visit: https://www.hitcheck.com/about or info@hitcheck.com.

About LowMed

LowMed is a health and sport performance center located in South Africa. The Center offers an extensive range of services relating to family health, sports medicine, sports testing, fitness and rehabilitation. It has a qualified team of professional individuals who work together to promote overall health and wellness in a holistic manner, which ultimately benefits overall physical well-being. It also includes the LowMed Concussion Centre, providing assessment and treatment of sports-related concussion. For more information about LowMed visit: LowMed.co.za/ or email concussionlowmed@gmail.com.

