RUSTIC PATHWAYS AND STUDENTUNIVERSE ANNOUNCE SECOND CLASS OF “TRAVEL FOR ALL” SCHOLARS

Students participating in Rustic Pathways travel programs around the world.

The Travel Inclusion Program ensures a new generation of diverse young people will gain opportunities and education in international service.

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rustic Pathways, alongside launch partner StudentUniverse, is honored to announce the 2023 Travel For All Scholars, furthering its commitment to creating positive energy, democratizing the student travel industry and empowering the next generation of talent. The fourteen scholarship recipients come from diverse backgrounds and are pursuing various paths in their high schools, community colleges, or undergraduate colleges. They will receive travel and flight awards for up to the complete value of their travel in addition to mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Rustic Pathways LLC.

The students in the inaugural 2022 Travel for All class traveled and served in Peru, Morocco, and Costa Rica. One scholar aspires to work in public health internationally and is making this a reality at Stanford University on a pre-med track; another scholar aspires to become a surgeon. Additionally, Rustic Pathways has also worked to create opportunities for Scholar recipients by inviting them to join leadership development programs that help develop a wide range of skills.

“These initiatives provide us the opportunity to empower young adults to experience the world. We are thrilled to be supporting Rustic Pathways’ Travel for All Scholars this year,” says Carlo E. Fabros, Business Development Manager at StudentUniverse.

Since 2017, Rustic Pathways and The Rustic Pathways Foundation has committed over $1MM in scholarships and financial aid to students and impact causes.

Scott Ingram, Director of Admissions adds, “This group of students exemplify how Travel For All amplified the impact of young changemakers around the world when we broaden access to the innovative educational experiences offered by Rustic Pathways. I can’t wait to see how their experiences power their capacity to create meaningful change in their communities and the world.”

The next round of applications for Travel for All will open in September 2023. For more information about scholarship and financial aid applications and eligibility requirements, please visit Rustic Pathways’ Service Program Financial Aid page or call 800.321.4353.

Over 1033 students applied for the 2023 funding and we are proud to salute the talented and deserving recipients of this year’s 2022 Travel For All:

- Karla Arreguin, Bay Ridge Prep Upper School

- Janae Khan, Columbia High School

- Esther Ceballo Ortiz, Westlake High School

- Frank Leovao, Porter Ridge High School

- Candace Leovao, Porter Ridge High School

- Joshua Tabri, Dorothy Hamm Middle School

- Cayden Palmquist, Frederick High School

About Rustic Pathways

Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is one of the world’s leading student travel brands, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways’s programs develop globally-minded, self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level. For more information call 800.321.4353 or visit www.rusticpathways.com.

About StudentUniverse

StudentUniverse is an online, one-stop travel agency that offers exclusive discounts on flights, hotels and other travel essentials to students and young adults, and believes that travel is essential to a modern education. It's part of Flight Centre Travel Group and is headquartered in Boston, MA. It operates as an OTA in four countries - the US, Canada, the UK and Australia - and also has a US-based travel services department for group bookings and bespoke packages. For more information visit www.studentuniverse.com.