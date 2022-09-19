Rustic Pathways Announces Scholarship Winners

London Allen Mihir Gokhale Janet Ruan

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Rustic Pathways recognizes a new group of students selected to receive Global Perspectives Scholarships. This year’s recipients were awarded scholarship funds for the fall 2022/spring 2023 academic semesters. To learn more about the scholarship, please visit https://rusticpathways.com/students/scholarships/global-perspectives-scholarship

Rustic Pathways is proud to introduce this year’s scholars:

Rustic Pathways Global Perspectives Scholarship Grand Prize Winner

London Allen

"I am London Allen, a writer and undergraduate student at the University of Baltimore. I’m passionate about humanitarian issues and currently working as editorial manager for Necessary Behavior, a social change organization.

In my free time, I am a member of the Women of Color Student Association. I am passionate about the organization which is committed to giving a voice to all women of color and strengthening collective voices by shedding light on the issues impacting historically underrepresented communities. I am excited to continue working towards my degree in English and advocating for myself as well as others who are part of marginalized groups.

I am ecstatic to receive this scholarship from Rustic Pathways. It will allow me to stress less financially and spend more time focusing on my global project and educational goals.

As I continue working on my global project of reducing food waste and working toward a career in the non-profit sector, I am grateful to know organizations like Rustic Pathways exist and support my work. Thank you so much to Rustic Pathways for doing work that assists students and extending that work to positively impact my life!"

Rustic Pathways Global Perspectives Scholarship Winner

Mihir Gokhale

"My name is Mihir Gokhale, and I’m currently a freshman at The University of Texas at Austin. I’m pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration and also am an aspiring finance major seeking to join the corporate law sector. I’m very interested in exploring the intersection between business, current events, and global affairs. In my spare time, I enjoy playing table tennis, sampling new foods, and volunteering in my local community.

I’m beyond honored and grateful to receive the 2022 Rustic Pathways’ Global Perspectives Scholarship. This award will allow me to further enhance my education at The University of Texas at Austin.

Furthermore, this scholarship will fuel my passion to eventually join the corporate law sector. I want to thank Rustic Pathways for providing young people like me with the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in spite of various financial obstacles. I’m glad that Rustic Pathways’ steadfast dedication to this cause will continue to positively impact future students."

Rustic Pathways Global Perspectives Scholarship Winner

Janet Ruan

"I am Janet Ruan, a current freshman who is studying biology at the University of Maryland. Growing up in a greatly diverse area, I quickly learned to love and acknowledge the importance of a strong community. At the beginning of the pandemic, my sister and I co-founded Romans 12:10 with the aim to combat loneliness and connect senior citizens with their communities. My organization now serves as a bridge between volunteers and senior centers around the world.

I’m excited to further explore my passions in biotechnology, especially as I have witnessed the potential ability of technology to bring communities together.

I’m so grateful and incredibly honored to be a recipient of the Global Perspectives Scholarship. As a current full-time student, with an older sister also a full-time student, this relieves a lot of financial pressure from my family. Thank you so much to Rustic Pathways for all you do, your generosity, and for helping support me as I continue my undergraduate education at the University of Maryland."

About Global Perspectives Scholarship

Open to recent high school graduates and college students attending a college or university in 2022, the Global Perspectives Scholarship prompted students to identify the global impact project most critical for them, and why, and share what their plan is to make that impact in the next year and beyond. In total, Rustic Pathways has committed over $750,000 in scholarships and financial aid to students around the world.

About Rustic Pathways

Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is the world’s leading student travel brand, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways’s programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level.

For more information call 440.975.9691 or visit www.rusticpathways.com.