Spotlight on Voice Acting: The ULTIMATE VO SURVIVOR Takes Atlanta by Storm, March 23
The Exciting Live Grand Finale of the U.V.O.S. Global Voice Acting Competition and GetMic’d Take the Multi-Billion-Dollar Voice Acting Industry to Center Stage!
I woke up this morning on such a high! Thank you for creating this tremendous showcase to celebrate voice actors, and for so lovingly holding space for us to shine during these trying times.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electrifying Grand Finale of the world’s largest charitable Voice Acting Competition takes place LIVE at VO Atlanta, the preeminent Voice Over Convention.
— U.V.O.S. Contestant
The Ultimate VO Survivor extravaganza celebrates storytellers and awards Top Prizes to the Ultimate Winners, in a hair-raising, nail-biting, spine-tingling event that’s sure to ignite your passion for voice and all those who strive to transport audiences around the globe.
A heartfelt volunteer initiative born from the need to connect, uplift and educate during the first wave of Covid-19, U.V.O.S. is an Idol-style, multi-genre, global competition with an astonishing $200,000+ in prizes up for grabs.
Now it its third year, U.V.O.S. is the brainchild of leading Canadian voice actors Deb Munro and Elley Ray Hennessy. As the award-winning GET MIC’D, they are passionate about shining a light on the unsung heroes (so often heard, but rarely seen) in this fascinating (and little-understood) multi-billion-dollar industry.
From nearly 2,000 auditions, a panel of renowned industry pros narrowed the U.V.O.S. field to 48 outstanding hopefuls, who competed virtually on the world stage across 4 live episodes in January and February. Now, 6 Grand Finalists will battle it out in real time for the Ultimate Title, LIVE on the main stage at VO Atlanta, which draws approximately 1,000 pros and newcomers alike.
Joining forces, U.V.O.S and VO Atlanta showcase the exciting conclusion to this exclusive global competition, providing a rare glimpse of the audition process with top talent, including voices behind some favorite characters from animation, film and television. Every actor who auditioned for the competition won a prize package valued at $700, while the finalists will take home packages with 5-digit values.
Unlike many industries, voiceover was able to revolutionize during lockdown, establishing itself as an invaluable service and exploding throughout the pandemic. With technology accelerating in leaps and bounds, there are now endless opportunities for global participation, and recording real world jobs from home.
Once predominantly heard in film and on television and radio broadcasts, avenues which today make up only a slice of the industry, voice acting has become pervasive in everyday life. With easy access to streaming devices in the majority of hands, there are limitless possibilities for voice actors in Animation, Video Games, Audiobooks, Podcasts, e-Learning, Corporate & Educational Videos, and on YouTube, and on-demand music, media and social media platforms. Proper training and equipment are essential, but not beyond reach.
In addition to Ultimate VO Survivor, GET MIC’D champions voice actors year-round, with a singular brand of training and mentorship that awakens, inspires and delights around the world.
www.GetMicd.com/UVOS
Elley Ray Hennessy
Get Micd
Info@getmicd.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other