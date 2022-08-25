INTERNATIONAL VOICE ARTISTS UNITE FOR “VOICE FOR UKRAINE” VIDEO PRAYER TO RAISE FUNDS FOR UKRAINE RED CROSS EFFORTS
photo from Ukraine provided by Alex Konstantinovski
GET MIC’D of Toronto, Ontario, Canada links up Voice Talent to globally record a prayer of inspiration for Ukraine and its people.
We set out to produce a high-quality video to both share with the world and Zelensky himself so he can see the support he has from his voice acting family worldwide.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently voice actors around the globe united on Zoom to record a unique video prayer to both raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross efforts in Ukraine and to show support of one of their own, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukraine president is a well-known actor in his home country where he is also the voice of Paddington Bear.
— Deb Munro
The recorded fruits of this labor of love has just been completed and can be viewed here: .
Master Version: (5:22 min) https://youtu.be/73SSd-KvN40
Cutdown Version: (3:19 min) https://youtu.be/HGlP4WuAqkE .
Visually, the video prayer combines photos shot on the streets outside of war-torn Kiev that show first-hand the destruction and chaos caused by the Russian invasion. These are interspersed with videos and images of the voice artists reciting the prayer.
“The photos I contributed came from my family members who had to flee Ukraine and are now here in Canada. Russian forces were just 10, 15 kilometers away from my sister’s family but they managed to escape just before Russia started bombarding that area,” says Alex Konstantinovski, a friend of the Get Mic’d family.
The video was the brainchild of Get Mic’d co-owner Elley Ray Hennessy who brought the idea to her business partner Deb Munro. “Of course she jumped at the idea. I wrote the prayer and sent it to her and she created a campaign asking voice actors to join us,” says Hennessy, an award-winning actress currently appearing in the award-winning series Pink Is In.
“Elley Ray and I were glued to the news and heartbroken about Russia’s vicious attack of Ukraine. We saw not just a leader (Zelensky), but a fellow voice actor under attack. The voice community is a powerful and giving one. We set out to produce a high-quality video to both share with the world and Zelensky himself so he can see the support he has from his voice acting family worldwide. What an incredible force they are. We both agreed that it should donate funds to the Canadian Red Cross,” says Munro.
“On behalf of the Canadian Red Cross, I would like to extend our gratitude to GET MIC’D and the voice community for their generous fundraising efforts supporting the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal," says Ifhtia Haque, Manager of Community Engagement at Canadian Red Cross.
The participating talent donated their time, money, voices, production and distribution, to bring the vision to life. The duo tabbed two VO friends who are also highly regarded video and audio producers, Barry Abrams and “Uncle” Roy Yokelson of Antland Productions to craft the Ukraine video.
Abrams’ visual goal with the video was finding a way to show the narrators as part of the presentation. Utilizing our performance videos, when available, connects the viewer to the joy of the performers and the still photos pull them into the devastation of the Russian invasion,” says Abrams.
While Abrams has no current family or friends living in Ukraine but he has deep roots in the country.”My mother’s father grew up in a small shtetl near the Dneiper River in what is now Ukraine in the early 1900s. It was part of Russia at that time, and my grandfather’s family fled because of religious persecution.”
Audio producer/sound designer Yokelson, who also contributed as a voice talent, spoke about the audio editing challenges, “I was sent the edited session and I started building and putting in sound effects as well as adding stock music. The opening was a wonderful afterthought which I built separately. There were about ten revisions until we were all happy with it. We wanted to get this right.”
So far over $3000 has been raised for the Red Cross and financial contributions are still being accepted. “With the help of media distribution we are hoping to share our production with the world and Mr. Zelensky,” says Munro.
About Get Mic’d:
A Toronto-based Voice Over company led by Actor and Voice Artist Elley Ray Hennessy and Voice Artist/Singer Deb Munro working internationally with voice talent in a host of modalities including: training, auditioning, writing, directing, producing, casting, contests, filming and developing projects.
For more info on Get Mic’d: https://getmicd.com
