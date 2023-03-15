Proposition 22 ruling is not Dynamex 2.0, attorneys say

Five years ago, the California Supreme Court upended the definition of who could be considered an independent contractor under state labor law. Now another case with implications for so-called gig workers is making its way to the court, under very different circumstances. UC Berkeley School of Law professor Catherine Fisk said the case — Castellanos v. State of California — is not Dynamex 2.0. Meanwhile, four of the Supreme Court’s seven members have started since the Dynamex ruling, including Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.