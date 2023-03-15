03-15-2023 March Resides as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY

MARCH 15, 2023

MARCH RESIDES AS PROBLEM GAMBLING AWARENESS MONTH

Charleston, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a proclamation declaring March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Ahead of the phenomenon that is March Madness, where Americans are expected to wager over $3 billion this month, calls to the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) increase an average of 30%.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The West Virginia Lottery, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Governor Justice, dedicates this month to helping provide direction for those seeking relief or assistance. Governor Justice’s proclamation can be found here: 2023 Problem Gambling Awareness Month – kg.pdf (wv.gov)

“Across West Virginia during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and throughout the year, we are committed to raising public awareness about what problem gambling is and most importantly, the resources that are available to get help,” Lottery Director John Myers said.

Problem gambling is defined as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt, or damage personal, family, or vocational pursuits. Approximately 2 million U.S. adults are estimated to meet this criteria in severe fashion, and another 4-6 million meet the criteria for mild or moderate problem gambling.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpg.org/chat for confidential and private help.

For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness and action, visit www.ncpgambling.org/pgam .