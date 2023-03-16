Author Gary E Smith receives national recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Fiction/Suspense
SYNOPSIS by Ken Meirovitz
Author Gary Smith once again serves up a generous portion of suspense. With descriptive scenarios and commentary on the psyche of both terrorist killers and those honorable few who are “willing” to step forward when action is called for.
In this latest novel by author Gary Smith, Warren has been pulled away from the quiet, contemplative evenings on the veranda and writing. He is compelled to investigate a suspicious young art dealer on behalf of Catherine Ricci who is Warren’s friend and ex-lover.
Follow Steelgrave carefully as he uses courage and skill to uncover a murderous scheme of international proportion. Led by men willing to sacrifice their own lives to resurrect a once “noble” cause long festering in their hearts. He must maneuver through a world of corrupt art sales, drugs, and Chinese gangs. Warren uses his trusted resources of old friends, the FBI, and the local Carabinieri to deduce and anticipate what these “perceived” patriots are about to unleash.
To Hunt Men by Gary Smith is the sixth installment of the engaging Warren Steelgrave Series. Warren and Cindy are enjoying a martini in the late afternoon on their terrace when a car pulls over and parks opposite their house in Italy. Their unexpected visitor is Jack, a retired police detective who is now a nonfiction writer. Two years ago, Warren was investigating the murder of a close friend and he partnered with Jack who was researching the murder of an artist because the victims had common friends and acquaintances. Putting their lives in danger, they solved the murders, had brushes with the Mafia, and busted a Chinese espionage ring. Jack is writing a book about the experience which will be published soon. Someone attempted to abduct him so he came to Warren for advice. Who is behind the attempted abduction and why?
Gary Smith’s To Hunt Men is a gripping thriller that explores the way the minds of investigators and terrorists work. Set in Europe and the USA, this book is a page-turner that will surely hold the reader’s undivided attention. The author has an engaging, sharp, and easy-to-read style, with vivid descriptions of how the protagonists investigate an international conspiracy that threatens the lives of innocent people. Warren and Cindy are thrust into a dangerous world of questionable art sales, drugs, and Chinese syndicates. With the help of the FBI, the Carabinieri, and trusted friends, they put their lives in danger to expose the terrorist threat and find the elusive mastermind. This is a cutting-edge suspense novel revealing the complexities of hunting terrorists. Highly recommended!
- Maria Victoria Beltran
In 2023, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Norway, Scotland, and South Africa participated.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Submitted books included writers based in a variety of cities: Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Nova Scotia, Cape Town, Mumbai, Albuquerque, New York City and many others.
"We are proud to announce the Winners and Distinguished Favorites in our 2023 Annual INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," Olczak said. "Independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing," said awards Sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
For more information please visit independentpressaward.com. To view this year's list of IPA's Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2023df
To Hunt Men