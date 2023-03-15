Human Trafficking Services and Outreach

This Request for Proposal (RFP) seeks proposals from qualified organizations, Tribes and Tribal Organizations to provide person-centered support and assistance (services) to individuals who have experienced labor and/or sex trafficking and to increase the utilization and awareness of services for individuals at-risk through community specific outreach activities. Six (6) grants will be funded. The grant period will be three years, July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2026.
