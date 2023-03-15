The Legendary Ice House in Pasadena Celebrates its Grand Re-Opening Headlined by Gabriel Iglesias’ Sold Out Shows
The Legendary Ice House in Pasadena Celebrates its Grand Re-Opening Headlined by Gabriel Iglesias’ Sold Out ShowsPASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ice House in Pasadena, one of the oldest comedy clubs in the country, is back and better than ever! Celebrating over 60 years! While closed for almost three years due to the pandemic, the club has undergone a transformation under the new ownership of Johnny Buss, the oldest son of the late Lakers owner, Jerry Buss. Buss has brought a new era to the club, with plans to host live music and other events in addition to comedy shows.
To help celebrate the grand re-opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony organized by the Pasadena Chamber will take place on Friday, March 24th, followed by a weekend of sold out shows featuring headliner Gabriel Iglesias.
"Comedy is something that brings people together," said Buss. "My father and I used to talk about owning a comedy club all the time, so when the opportunity came to purchase The Ice House, I jumped at the chance. I felt I had an obligation to stand-up comedy, to keep this club alive for another 60 years. I also want to bring back live music. The Ice House is built for whatever purpose you want. I think by having the capabilities to deliver a variety of entertainment will help The Ice House last another 60 years."
Starting at 4:30 pm, all confirmed media are welcome to attend and get a sneak peek of The Ice House before the sold-out Gabriel Iglesias shows. The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the entire venue, food samplings from The Ice House menu, and a bartender demo showcasing some of the club's signature cocktails. As customers enter, interviews and photos will be conducted with Johnny Buss and guests, capturing the excitement of this special occasion.
"We're thrilled to finally reopen the doors of the Ice House Comedy Club," said Buss.
"We've put a lot of effort into making this a state-of-the-art venue that will be enjoyed by all who visit. We can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of our customers as they enjoy a night of laughter with friends and family."
Excited to tip off the celebration, General Manager Penny Toler expressed, "The Ice House offers something to suit every taste, and I am confident that after your first visit, you'll want to return."
The Ice House Comedy Club is located at 24 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106. Doors will open to the public at 6pm on Friday, March 24th. Tickets are available on the club's website, icehousecomedy.com. At The Ice House, we believe that comedy has the power to unite people, and we're thrilled to continue bringing joy and laughter to our audiences for another 60 years.
A day without laughter is a day wasted!
~Charlie Chaplin~
