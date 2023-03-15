Acclaimed Author April Dávila Shares Secrets to Overcoming Writer's Block

April Dávila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring writers everywhere know the frustration of staring at a blank page, struggling to find the right words. It's a common phenomenon known as writer's block, and it can be a major obstacle to those seeking to express themselves through the written word. But fear not, because critically acclaimed author April Dávila is here to help.

Dávila, author of the award-winning novel "142 Ostriches," knows firsthand the challenges of facing a blank page. In a recent interview, she shared her secrets to overcoming writer's block and unlocking the creativity within.

The first key, according to Dávila, is to recognize that writer's block is a natural part of the writing process. "It's important to remember that every writer experiences this at some point," she says. "You're not alone, and you're not a bad writer for struggling with it."

Once you've accepted that writer's block is normal, Dávila suggests a few techniques to help get the words flowing. One is to take a break and engage in a different creative pursuit, such as drawing or painting. "Doing something creative but different can help you shift your mindset and get your creative juices flowing again," she says.

Another technique Dávila recommends is to free-write for a set amount of time. "Give yourself permission to write badly," she says. "Just get something down on paper, even if it's terrible. You can always revise later."

Dávila also suggests setting small, achievable goals for your writing, such as writing for 15 minutes each day or writing a certain number of words per session. "Breaking your writing down into small, manageable tasks can help make it feel less overwhelming," she says.

For those struggling with writer's block, April Dávila's tips are a valuable resource. Her novel "142 Ostriches" has been praised for its vivid prose and compelling characters, and now she's sharing her secrets to unlocking the creativity within.

