LEO interviews Donald Glover in advance of his “Bey-Hive”-inspired new horror series, Swarm
Is there anything Donald Glover, or his groundbreaking alter ego Childish Gambino, can’t do? Writer, director, movie star, rapper, style maven, father of three – and the guy’s not even 40.
With his “Bey-Hive”-inspired new horror series Swarm releasing in a few days, we managed to corner him just long enough to dig into a few of his favorite influences and the cultural staples that helped shape him–be it his undying love of Flamin Hot Cheetos and Tony Soprano, his first car, the movies that leave him sobbing, music that makes him nostalgic, and the lessons he learned from his dad.
LEO: Song you blast in the car?
DONALD: "Hot by Young Thug and Gunna. I love that song."
LEO: Favorite video game?
Little Nemo’s The Dream Master. We used to play when I was a kid. And the music in that is so good. I just really like it. It would be a great movie too. [Laughs] I’m gonna talk to someone about making a movie before this comes out.
https://www.leoedit.com/culture/the-edit-with-donald-glover/
