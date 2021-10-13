The Basics with Rami Malek
LEO covers all the basics with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, most recently co-starring as Bond villain Safin in 'No Time To Die.'LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the song that brings him back, to his favorite dish, dream car, go-to cocktail, film he's watched more times than he can count, and what he would go back and tell his 13-year-old self, we cover all the basics with 'No Time to Die villain' and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.
Rami Malek is most known for dark, dramatic characters, often with cavernously-seated disturbances. In real life, the LA-born, Egyptian actor radiates lightness of being with a warm, deeply considered but open disposition, a game-for-anything demeanor and an easy, infectious laugh. And he’s just as quick to turn that humor on himself.
Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story:
LEO: Favorite restaurant anywhere?
RAMI: "Chez Jay in Santa Monica. It’s the kind of place where you can throw your peanut shells right on the floor. Tim Van Patten recommended it. He’s the coolest, so I pretty much just try to emulate him."
LEO: Character you dressed up as as a kid?
RAMI: I love Halloween. I’ve done every Tim Burton character known to man. I did a pretty good Edward Scissorhands one year. I also went as young Forrest Gump once; one of the first projects I ever did, I got to work with Tom Hanks and mustered up the balls to show him the photo, and I think he enjoyed that visual.
