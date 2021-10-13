Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,692 in the last 365 days.

The Basics with Rami Malek

LEO covers all the basics with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, most recently co-starring as Bond villain Safin in 'No Time To Die.'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the song that brings him back, to his favorite dish, dream car, go-to cocktail, film he's watched more times than he can count, and what he would go back and tell his 13-year-old self, we cover all the basics with 'No Time to Die villain' and Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

Rami Malek is most known for dark, dramatic characters, often with cavernously-seated disturbances. In real life, the LA-born, Egyptian actor radiates lightness of being with a warm, deeply considered but open disposition, a game-for-anything demeanor and an easy, infectious laugh. And he’s just as quick to turn that humor on himself.

Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story:

LEO: Favorite restaurant anywhere?

RAMI: "Chez Jay in Santa Monica. It’s the kind of place where you can throw your peanut shells right on the floor. Tim Van Patten recommended it. He’s the coolest, so I pretty much just try to emulate him."

LEO: Character you dressed up as as a kid?

RAMI: I love Halloween. I’ve done every Tim Burton character known to man. I did a pretty good Edward Scissorhands one year. I also went as young Forrest Gump once; one of the first projects I ever did, I got to work with Tom Hanks and mustered up the balls to show him the photo, and I think he enjoyed that visual.

For the full story:
https://www.leoedit.com/culture/the-basics-with-rami-malek/

Credit interview on LEOedit.com for content.

About LEO

LEO is a newsletter and website for curated style, fitness, travel, sports, and dadhood. Full of good taste and bad jokes. LEO is here to connect and guide on what to buy, what to wear, where to go, what to do, eat, try, and nerd out on right now. We are here to entertain, delight and inspire. No gossip, no news, no politics. No click-bait. No misleading headlines. No garbage.

Trust us. You need this.

Jeet Sohal
LEO
email us here

You just read:

The Basics with Rami Malek

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.