TrellisWare Receives FCC and ISED Certifications and Establishes CE Mark status for its Radios

TrellisWare announces the next generation of resilient communications solutions for Emergency Management, Disaster Recovery, and Public Safety applications

These certifications validate our commitment to delivering the next generation of resilient communications solutions for US and Canadian public safety and first responders.” — Altaf Mulla, Senior Product Manager

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in resilient communications solutions, today announced that they received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Canada Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) certifications for their radio products. This key certification for TrellisWare® radios provides the next generation of resilient communications solutions for emergency management, disaster recovery, commercial, and public safety applications, with certified radios for use in the 2.4GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) frequency bands in the United States. In addition, TrellisWare will soon complete the Declaration of Conformity (DoC) for the radio products per the European Union Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU for military and public security use.

TrellisWare products receiving FCC and ISED certification, and CE Mark status are the TW-950/TW-900 TSM Shadow® Radio, TW-875 TSM Ghost™ Radio, TW-870 TSM Ghost™ Radio, and TW-860 TSM Spirit® Radio. These “forged on the battlefield” resilient communications solutions facilitate simultaneous voice, data, video, and position location information (PLI) essential to meeting the mission-critical needs of public safety and first responder organizations.

“These certifications validate our commitment to delivering the next generation of resilient communications solutions for US and Canadian public safety and first responders,” said Altaf Mulla, senior product manager. “The TrellisWare family of radios, which operates the TSM® waveform and is utilized by the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, National Guard, and commercial radio partners, offers considerable capabilities when joint operations and interoperability for our nation’s public safety agencies are of highest Importance.”

“The TrellisWare TSM Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) waveform solves the challenge of secure mobile communications because it is neither Wi-Fi based nor relies on any infrastructure to be installed for operation,” added Kevin Thompson, director of public safety business development. “TrellisWare’s certified radios are ideally suited for providing real-time intelligence to police, firefighters, paramedics, rescuers, and those patrolling our national borders, infiltrating underground tunnels, fighting wildfires, or managing emergencies.”

TrellisWare radios provide mission-critical voice, PLI, and data without the need for infrastructure and can operate in remote environments or act as an extension to existing networks providing coverage that wasn’t before possible. Remaining mobile and handling unforeseen changes in network topologies is a key TSM advantage that enables first responders to reach people in trouble and potentially save lives.

If you plan to attend the upcoming Border Security Expo in El Paso May 10-11, please visit TrellisWare in booth # 713 to learn more about our FCC-certified resilient communications solutions. Or contact Kevin Thompson at KThompson@trellisware.com to schedule a meeting.