TrellisWare Receives FCC and ISED Certifications and Establishes CE Mark status for its Radios

TrellisWare announces the next generation of resilient communications solutions for Emergency Management, Disaster Recovery, and Public Safety applications

These certifications validate our commitment to delivering the next generation of resilient communications solutions for US and Canadian public safety and first responders.”
— Altaf Mulla, Senior Product Manager

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in resilient communications solutions, today announced that they received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Canada Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) certifications for their radio products. This key certification for TrellisWare® radios provides the next generation of resilient communications solutions for emergency management, disaster recovery, commercial, and public safety applications, with certified radios for use in the 2.4GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) frequency bands in the United States. In addition, TrellisWare will soon complete the Declaration of Conformity (DoC) for the radio products per the European Union Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU for military and public security use.

TrellisWare products receiving FCC and ISED certification, and CE Mark status are the TW-950/TW-900 TSM Shadow® Radio, TW-875 TSM Ghost™ Radio, TW-870 TSM Ghost™ Radio, and TW-860 TSM Spirit® Radio. These “forged on the battlefield” resilient communications solutions facilitate simultaneous voice, data, video, and position location information (PLI) essential to meeting the mission-critical needs of public safety and first responder organizations.

“These certifications validate our commitment to delivering the next generation of resilient communications solutions for US and Canadian public safety and first responders,” said Altaf Mulla, senior product manager. “The TrellisWare family of radios, which operates the TSM® waveform and is utilized by the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, National Guard, and commercial radio partners, offers considerable capabilities when joint operations and interoperability for our nation’s public safety agencies are of highest Importance.”

“The TrellisWare TSM Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) waveform solves the challenge of secure mobile communications because it is neither Wi-Fi based nor relies on any infrastructure to be installed for operation,” added Kevin Thompson, director of public safety business development. “TrellisWare’s certified radios are ideally suited for providing real-time intelligence to police, firefighters, paramedics, rescuers, and those patrolling our national borders, infiltrating underground tunnels, fighting wildfires, or managing emergencies.”

TrellisWare radios provide mission-critical voice, PLI, and data without the need for infrastructure and can operate in remote environments or act as an extension to existing networks providing coverage that wasn’t before possible. Remaining mobile and handling unforeseen changes in network topologies is a key TSM advantage that enables first responders to reach people in trouble and potentially save lives.

If you plan to attend the upcoming Border Security Expo in El Paso May 10-11, please visit TrellisWare in booth # 713 to learn more about our FCC-certified resilient communications solutions. Or contact Kevin Thompson at KThompson@trellisware.com to schedule a meeting.

Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
+1 858-753-1603
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

TrellisWare Receives FCC and ISED Certifications and Establishes CE Mark status for its Radios

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tina Bachman
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
+1 858-753-1603
Company/Organization
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
10641 Scripps Summit Court, Suite 100
San Diego, California, 92131
United States
+1 858-753-1600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TrellisWare Technologies is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare’s TSM® and Katana™ waveforms are incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together! For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

TrellisWare website

More From This Author
TrellisWare Announces First Shipments of TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module
TrellisWare Receives FCC and ISED Certifications and Establishes CE Mark status for its Radios
TrellisWare Demonstrates 815 Node Network Scalability for Simultaneous PLI/Voice/C2 Service in 1.2 MHz
View All Stories From This Author