TrellisWare Launches New Handheld TW Shadow™ 750 Radio

TrellisWare TW Shadow™ 750 radio

TrellisWare Technologies continues to deliver robust performance without compromise in the launch of its newest handheld radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced that it will launch the TW Shadow™ 750 radio (TW-750) to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) market at the AFCEA TechNet Conference in Augusta, August 20-22. The TW-750 expands TrellisWare’s family of radios with a highly integrated handheld solution to address mission-critical communications challenges, putting Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) capability directly in the users’ hands for simplified operation.

The multi-waveform TW-750 radio operates the industry-leading TSM® Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) waveform, the modern electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) Katana™ narrowband MANET waveform, and the Narrowband Line-of-Sight (NB LOS) waveform to provide maximum reliability, resiliency, scalability, security, and interoperability. The TW-750 was designed to deliver next-generation capabilities at a competitive price point without sacrificing performance or customization.

“The TW-750 ensures ease of use and cost-effective access to our leading TSM and Katana waveforms down to the lowest levels of a tactical formation,” said Reid Kinder, senior director of DoD business development. “The TW-750 radio is customer-informed, tightly integrated, and purposely built to deliver assured voice and critical data communications to the most valuable warfighters.”

“We are excited to add the TW-750 radio to the TrellisWare TW Shadow product family to meet the growing needs of our diverse military and public safety users worldwide who do not want to compromise features or communications capability,” added Larry Greenstein, senior product manager.

The TW Shadow 750 Radio will be displayed at TrellisWare’s booth # 815 at the AFCEA TechNet Augusta Conference in the Augusta Georgia Marriott at the Convention Center, August 20-22. For more information on the TW-750 or to schedule a private demonstration during the show, please contact Reid Kinder at rkinder@trellisware.com.