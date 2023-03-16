Trustpoint.One Announces Platinum Partnership with OpenAxes
ALTANTA, GA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustpoint.One, a leading provider of alternative legal services, is pleased to announce its platinum partnership with OpenAxes, a technology provider focused on automating information compliance. The partnership will offer an integrated approach, AxesDataNow, to help organizations comply with data privacy regulations, improve their information governance posture, and safeguard sensitive information and personal data of customers.
Trustpoint.One will provide consulting expertise in data privacy and information governance, while OpenAxes will offer its technology solutions to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to clients. The joint offering includes data discovery, data privacy and security assessments, compliance gap analysis, policy and procedure development, as well as technology implementation and support. Trustpoint.One and OpenAxes will also provide repeatable, defensible, and auditable solutions for legal hold, responding to data subject access requests, responding to FOIA/public records requests, data classification, records retention, data minimization, internal investigations, audits, and early case assessment.
"We are excited to partner with OpenAxes to offer our clients a complete solution to their data privacy and information governance needs," said Mark Hawn, CEO of Trustpoint.One. "The partnership allows us to combine our consulting expertise with OpenAxes’ technology solutions to provide clients with a comprehensive and customized approach to managing their data."
The partnership will help organizations navigate the complexities of data privacy and information governance, while also ensuring compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and others.
"Our platinum partnership with Trustpoint.One is an exciting development for OpenAxes,” said Mark McClory, CEO of OpenAxes. "Their consulting expertise combined with our technology solutions will enable us to deliver a more comprehensive and efficient solution to our clients. We are looking forward to working together to help organizations manage their data and privacy and information governance needs."
The partnership is effective immediately, and the joint offering is available to clients starting today.
About Trustpoint.One
Trustpoint.One is a leading provider of alternative legal services, offering data privacy and information governance consulting, incident response review, eDiscovery, managed review, legal staffing, court reporting, and translation services. With over 14 years of experience in the field, the company provides simplified legal and information solutions, with one trusted partner, through the PowerOfOne.
About OpenAxes
OpenAxes is a leading technology provider of data privacy and information governance solutions. With a range of products and services, the company helps organizations to manage their data and stay compliant with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and others.
Stefanie Cerio
Trustpoint.One will provide consulting expertise in data privacy and information governance, while OpenAxes will offer its technology solutions to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to clients. The joint offering includes data discovery, data privacy and security assessments, compliance gap analysis, policy and procedure development, as well as technology implementation and support. Trustpoint.One and OpenAxes will also provide repeatable, defensible, and auditable solutions for legal hold, responding to data subject access requests, responding to FOIA/public records requests, data classification, records retention, data minimization, internal investigations, audits, and early case assessment.
"We are excited to partner with OpenAxes to offer our clients a complete solution to their data privacy and information governance needs," said Mark Hawn, CEO of Trustpoint.One. "The partnership allows us to combine our consulting expertise with OpenAxes’ technology solutions to provide clients with a comprehensive and customized approach to managing their data."
The partnership will help organizations navigate the complexities of data privacy and information governance, while also ensuring compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and others.
"Our platinum partnership with Trustpoint.One is an exciting development for OpenAxes,” said Mark McClory, CEO of OpenAxes. "Their consulting expertise combined with our technology solutions will enable us to deliver a more comprehensive and efficient solution to our clients. We are looking forward to working together to help organizations manage their data and privacy and information governance needs."
The partnership is effective immediately, and the joint offering is available to clients starting today.
About Trustpoint.One
Trustpoint.One is a leading provider of alternative legal services, offering data privacy and information governance consulting, incident response review, eDiscovery, managed review, legal staffing, court reporting, and translation services. With over 14 years of experience in the field, the company provides simplified legal and information solutions, with one trusted partner, through the PowerOfOne.
About OpenAxes
OpenAxes is a leading technology provider of data privacy and information governance solutions. With a range of products and services, the company helps organizations to manage their data and stay compliant with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and others.
Stefanie Cerio
Trustpoint.One
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn