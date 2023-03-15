Singapore, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis has emerged as a platform where 10M registered users in 130+ countries and nearly 1M daily active users, spending 110 min/day on activities like sports, live streams, concerts, and board games. Recently, Oasis announced a major Web3 upgrade and launched Oasis Origin on BSC.



In the latest development, Oasis launches Oasis Origin on BSC, a new on-chain version on BSC, featuring MPC login and three sections: World, Club, and Square. Users can engage in voice chat, watch movies or live streams together, and even organize small music festivals within the "World" feature. The "Club" section allows users to customize themes and content of their space with tens of thousands of assets and props available for creative combinations.

The new scene called "Square" supports thousands of people to interact simultaneously. "Square" mainly serves events such as product launches, AMA sessions, and community calls. Currently, functions such as barrage, interactive games, asset airdrops, asset auctions, and whitelist distribution are all being prepared.

In addition, Oasis Origin allows users to bind CyberConnect Link3 profiles. Users log in to Oasis Origin using their wallet and are guided to generate ccProfile NFT during the account creation. If the user already has a ccProfile NFT, the ccProfile ID will be used as their user ID, and their on-chain friend relationships will be automatically integrated within Oasis Origin. Users will receive an airdrop of a space called "Link3 Space" to connect their Link3 data, displaying their on-chain assets and other Link Pages' content in Oasis' space scene.

Users' on-chain friends can visit each other and trade tokens and NFTs in the space. Oasis Origin will integrate with CyberConnect's API to achieve bi-directional social relationship communication. Users can perform multiple functions, including Subscribe, Follow, Like, and Post within Oasis's scene.

Oasis is a platform that launches Oasis Origin on BSC. The newly launched Oasis Origin won first place in the BNB CHAIN & Connect 2023 Web3 Social Hackathon, proving the unlimited potential of Oasis Origin in the socialFi and Metaverse. Soon, the platform will bring the innovations of Oasis Origin compared to other SocialFi projects.

