Calgary Marketing Agency Named Best International Tourism Marketing & Communications Agency
CIPR Communications receives recognition for over 10 years of offering exceptional marketing and communications services in the international tourism sector.
I am so incredibly grateful to receive this recognition from Canadian Business Awards. It is true confirmation for the team that their hard work in the tourism space is not going unnoticed.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications (“CIPR”) has been named the Best International Tourism Marketing & Communications Agency 2023 by the Canadian Business Awards. The Canadian Business Awards are an annual all-encompassing awards program which recognizes organizations that demonstrate the core values of business innovation, employee engagement, customer satisfaction, experience management, business sustainability, product, and technology innovation.
— Christina Pilarski
“I am so incredibly grateful to receive this recognition from Canadian Business Awards. It is true confirmation for the team that their hard work in the tourism space is not going unnoticed,” said Christina Pilarski, CIPR Founder and CEO. “Tourism has long been an essential part of CIPR’s business; it’s an industry we are passionate about. We continue to engage in meaningful and impactful work with incredible tourism clients across North America.”
"At Métis Crossing we have been building and growing quickly and we needed an agency that was responsive and adaptive in order to meet our changing needs. Working with CIPR has allowed our team the time it needed to evolve alongside our Indigenous tourism destination," said Juanita Marois, CEO, Métis Crossing. Adding, "As a tourism destination we require a full suite of communications and marketing services to tell our story with domestic and international markets, CIPR has enabled us to do that and more."
Since launching in 2010, CIPR has worked with numerous organizations and businesses in the tourism sector. Destination marketing and management organizations, hotels, resorts, festivals and events, ski and fishing lodges, and museums and cultural experiences across Canada are just a handful of the diverse tourism-clients CIPR has supported. CIPR’s Value of Tourism campaigns are a cornerstone of this work, supporting destination marketing organizations in sharing the value tourism brings to their respective communities.
“We are already seeing tremendous growth and demand for our campaign and Value of Tourism services in 2023. I am so excited to be building capacity to ensure we have the resources in place to support the numerous destination organizations and experiences reaching out for our support,” continues Pilarski.
“CIPR has provided incredible support to deliver our robust Value of Tourism strategy the last several years,” said Monica Dickinson, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. “Their strategic and impactful marketing and communications work has positioned Tourism Kamloops as a leading destination management organization in British Columbia and Canada.”
In addition to their Public Relations, Stakeholder Relations, and Corporate Communications work, CIPR’s team of digital experts have driven clear, meaningful results for dozens of tourism-based businesses through services in SEO, Paid Digital Marketing (PPC), Social Media, Web Development, and Traditional Marketing Buys and Executions. We have received multiple accolades for this work, including 5 Web Awards.
“We first started working with CIPR when launching a new website in 2020. They were extremely flexible and took the time to understand our unique business, and our vision for the new site,” said Alexandra Miege, former General Manager of Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Resort. “Having a strong online presence during COVID truly helped our business get through uncertain times. Since then, we have continued to work with them on other digital marketing requirements and regular enhancements to the website. CIPR truly cares about their clients and are a pleasure to work with.”
About CIPR Communications
CIPR Communications is a Calgary public relations and digital marketing agency that services clients in various industries across North America. CIPR puts its clients and their business goals at the center of everything they do and their strategies, execution, and reporting all focus on adding value. CIPR Communications is a strategy-first agency, meaning they take the time upfront with every client to understand business goals, their competitive environment, past marketing and communications successes and failures, and the strength of their marketing and communications foundation. For more information about CIPR Communications, visit www.ciprcommunications.com.
James Falls
CIPR Communications
+1 403-473-7705
media@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other