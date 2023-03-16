Smartcare Software Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of its Industry-Leading Care Platform

Smartcare Software provides a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care. Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement

Home care's leading ERP and EMR solution for home and personal care services expands its leadership team to increase innovation and drive user success.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care and personal care providers, announces the recent additions of Ryan Yohnk, Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Norm Green, Customer Success Manager; and Kristin Cummins, National Sales Director to its executive leadership team. These additions mark Smartcare's next chapter of scaling its award-winning ERP care platform to support the needs of the home care and senior markets.

Ryan Yohnk joined Smartcare as CTO to guide Smartcare's future innovation and technology direction. Ryan brings to Smartcare deep SaaS technology experience. He previously worked as a senior leader at Jamf Software (NASDAQ: JAMF), the industry standard for organization management of iOS devices. While there, he helped them scale from an early-stage company to an IPO before departing in late 2021 to pursue personal interests.

"I'm excited to work with a team that has so much passion about what they do," says Yohnk. "Everyone here at Smartcare deeply cares about the products they create and the people those products help; that amazing attitude is key to doing great things."

Outstanding customer success is a vital component of Smartcare's mission, so for its new Customer Success Manager, the company tapped Norm Green, one of its seasoned Solution Executives. Norm has extensive experience throughout his career building relationships and working with customers to improve outcomes. In this new role, he will focus on supporting the customer's growth journey as they adopt more of Smartcare's innovative solutions – like Caregiver Rewards, which is designed to help solve the caregiver engagement and retention challenges in the care industry today.

"I'm delighted to take on this new role as Customer Success Manager, and I look forward to helping our users maximize all of Smartcare Software's benefits," says Green. "Smartcare's relationship with its users is a partnership. My goal is to partner with our customers to meet their business goals by leveraging Smartcare's full suite of functionalities and benefits."

Kristin Cummins, Smartcare's new Director of National Sales, brings to Smartcare rich experience in the healthcare industry as a clinician, provider, and sales leader. As a licensed Occupational Therapist, Kristin dedicated the first part of her career to assisting those with neurological injuries to regain their independence. For the last fifteen years, she has made it her mission to bring advanced medical technologies to the healthcare market through her various sales leadership roles.

"Smartcare Software is constantly advancing in innovative ways," says Kristin. "As a former caregiver and current Smartcare sales leader, I would like to foster a profoundly client-focused process that supports our customer's goals and solves their challenges through technology using our industry-leading care platform."

Smartcare's intuitive, highly scalable solution is ideal for any organization that delivers home and community-based services to its clients or residents. This leadership team expansion reflects a commitment to Smartcare's mission for customer-driven innovation and developing a team with the diversity of thought and experience required to fuel its continued clinical growth and innovation.

To learn more about Smartcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software offers a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of home and community-based care in the post-acute and long-term care markets.

Smartcare Software's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience.

Smartcare's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.