Bruce Power Taps Lantha Sensors for Field Deployable Chemical Analysis Platform
Company seeks out Lantha’s affordable and more efficient field operation testing capabilities with portable analysis of heavy waterAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantha Sensors®, a leading portable chemical analysis solutions provider, today announced a collaboration with Bruce Power to assist the company’s Heavy Water Management team to increase throughput of heavy water (D2O) samples by reliably and accurately performing testing in the field. The LanthaISO™ platform is a highly portable, field-deployable isotopic analysis platform that can be used anywhere, by anyone with results delivered in less than five minutes.
Making it possible in the field, is the LanthaLux® reader, the hardware side of the platform. When coupled with proprietary application of metal organic frameworks embedded on consumable test strips, it can quickly, easily and accurately provide on-the-fly moisture and isotopic purity analysis. This platform displaces the need for more expensive and complex technologies used for analysis of mid-range heavy water samples, such as refractometry, Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), by securing the same, or even better results in certain instances, but allowing these analyses to be equally done in the lab or field setting, generating a 12x increase in throughput and reducing a significant load of analysis off of overloaded and more expensive central labs.
FT-IR, NMR, and most recently refractometry, are commonly used techniques for isotopic purity determination in the mid-range. Even in controlled environments, instrumentation associated with this type of analytical testing is sensitive, cumbersome to operate and it can be difficult and expensive to maintain. More importantly, none of these techniques are field deployable, so Lantha® is excited to collaborate with Bruce Power as they trial the LanthaISO™ platform for implementation as an additional tool in their toolkit for field operations.
“Our patented and proprietary platform is truly revolutionary as it takes what was once a technology only possible in lab settings and it puts the same capabilities in the palm of your hand,” stated Simon Humphrey, Lantha Sensors’ interim chief executive officer and chief technology officer. “Basically, our system is an incredibly simple and easily field-deployable solution that can be used by anyone, anywhere and in just a few minutes.”
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
About Bruce Power
Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and life-saving medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers’ Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
